V-E-G swims to win in the Virginia Invite

VIRGINIA — The Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ swimming team won eight of 11 events Saturday to beat four other teams and finish first in the Virginia Invite.
V-E-G swept the relays and Cameron Johnson picked up two individual wins to accumulate 607 points. Mesabi East was second at 488 and Chisholm was third at 324.
Johnson touched first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:14.77 and later won the 100 freestyle with a mark of 52.61.
In the 200 freestyle, Nathan Spiering came home first after swimming a 2:02.02 and Owen Engel won the 100 butterfly in 1:02.52.
Leif Sundquist also captured the 500 freestyle after touching in 5:37.66.
For Mesabi East, Logan Schroeder took the 100 backstroke in 59.69 and Jamie Hill captured the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:11.79.
Chisholm’s Bay Yukich was a winner in the 50 freestyle with a mark of 24.29.
The 200 medley relay unit of Andrew Bird, Aiden Hecimovich, Gunnar George and Sundquist took first in 1:49.48.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Hecimovich, Harrison Logan, Robert Kelson and Spiering grabbed the gold medal spot after swimming a 1:39.06.
Sundquist, Bodi George, Gunner George and Bird led the V-E-G 400 freestyle relay to the top finish with a time of 3:35.37.
Virginia Invite
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert 607, Mesabi East 488, Chisholm 324, Interational Falls 306, Proctor 198
200 yard medley relay: 1, VEG (Andrew Bird, Aiden Hecomovich, Gunnar George, Leif Sundquist), 1:49.48; 2, Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Kaleb Hancock, Ian Gornik), 1:53.84; 3, VEG (Owen Engel, Harrison Logan, Leighton Ongalo, Nathan Spiering), 1:55.61.
200 freestyle: 1, Spiering, VEG, 2:02.02; 2, Robert Kelson, VEG, 2:03.33; 3, Gavin Wilson, IF, 2:05.81.
200 IM: 1. Cameron Johnson, VEG, 2:14.77; 2, Will Serrano, IF, 2:18.80; 3, G. George, VEG, 2:20.25.
50 freestyle: 1, Bay Yukich, Chis, 24.29; 2, Sundquist, VEG, 24.39; 3, Hill, ME, 25.56.
100 butterfly: 1, Owen Engel, VEG, 1:02.52; 2, Zach Quirk, Chis, 1:04.00; 3, Alex Bissonnette, IF, 1:04.44.
100 freestyle: 1, Johnson, VEG, 52.61; 2, Spiering, VEG, 53.08; 3, L. Schroeder, ME, 53.30.
500 freestyle: 1, Sundquist, VEG, 5:37.66; 2, Anthony Scholler, IF, 5:53.82; 3, Yukich, Chis, 6:01.57.
200 freestyle relay: 1, VEG (Hecimovich, Logan, Kelson, Spiering), 1:39.06; 2, Int. Falls, 1:40.28; 3, VEG (Bird, Bodi George, Daniel Spaeth, Ongalo), 1:43.18.
100 backstroke: 1, Schroeder, ME, 59.69; 2, Bird, VEG, 1:02.79; 3, Engel, VEG, 1:03.67.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hill, ME, 1:11.79; 2, Hecimovich, VEG, 1:12.60; 3, G. George, VEG, 1:14.40.
400 freestyle relay: 1, VEG (Sundquist, B. George, G. George, Bird), 3:35.37; 2, VEG (Kelson, Logan, Engel, Johnson), 3:35.76; 3, Int. Falls, 3:44.16.
