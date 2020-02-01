V-E-G takes sixth at the Hibbing Invitational

HIBBING — The Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ swimming touched second in two races and third in two others en route to a sixth-place finish Saturday at the Hibbing Invitational.
V-E-G started off by finishing second in the 200 medley relay (Owen Engel, Aiden Hecimovich, Robert Kelson, Nathan Spiering) with a time of 1:52.79, while also taking the silver spot in the 200 freestyle as Andrew Bird swam a 1:52.96.
The V-E-G third-place efforts came from the 200 freestyle relay unit of Gunnar George, Spiering, Bird and Leif Sundquist with a time of 1:34.10. The 400 freestyle relay team of Engel, Bird, Cameron Johnson and George also grabbed the bronze finish in 3:29.09.
V-E-G hosts Superior on Tuesday in Virginia.
Hibbing Invitational
Team Results: 1, Duluth 523; 2, Simley 323; 3, Bloomington Jefferson 315; 4, Hibbing 305; 5, Grand Rapids 291; 6, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert 272; 7, Coon Rapids 231; 8, Richfield 64.
1 meter diving (winners plus top local finishers): 1, Sam Wallace, Jeff, 497.40; 10, Max Gritzmacher, VEG, 212.45.
200 medley relay: 1, CR, 1:44.09; 2, VEG (Owen Engel, Aiden Hecimovich, Robert Kelson, Nathan Spiering), 1:52.79.
200 freestyle: 1, Julien Yung, Duluth, 1:52.44; 2, Andrew Bird, VEG, 1:52.96.
200 IM: 1, Tyler Schultze, CR, 2:02.22; 8, Leif Sundquist, VEG, 2:15.43.
50 freestyle: 1, Cooper Emerson, Hibb, 23.21; 8T, Nathan Spiering, VEG, 24.19.
100 butterfly: 1, Grant Wodny, Duluth, 52.78; 6, Gunnar George, VEG, 57.59.
100 freestyle: 1, Bird, VEG, 50.98; 11, Spiering, VEG, 53.90.
500 freestyle: 1, Wodny, Duluth, 4:52.12; 8, Cameron Johnson, VEG, 5:26.42.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Hibbing, 1:32.62; 3, VEG (George, Spiering, Bird, Leif Sundquist), 1:34.10.
100 backstroke: 1, Matthew Strus, CR, 57.96; 14, Robert Kelson, VEG, 1:05.75.
100 breaststroke: 1, Joe Rudd, Duluth, 1:00.22; 12, Hecimovich, VEG, 1:12.62.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Duluth, 3:23.84; 3, VEG (Engel, Bird, Johnson, George), 3:29.09.
