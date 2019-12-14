VAAST girls take 2nd in season opener

LUTSEN, Minn. — The Virginia Area Alpine Ski Team put together a good outing at its first event of the season Friday at Lutsen Mountain.
The VAAST girls took second out of eight teams at the Cook County Invite and were led by Mia Schuchard. The freshman had runs of 36.95 and 34.38 to finish in the 14th position overall.
“This is the best result we’ve had since I’ve been head coach,’’ said Benji Neff of VAAST.
Emma Crum took 18th place with runs of 39.55 and 37.82 (1:17.37 total); Eva Roark was 19th with times of 39.46 and 38.55 (1:18.01 overall); and Mackenzie Deppe was 20th after putting down times of 39.77 and 38.65 (1:18.42 overall).
“The girls did a good job of skiing as a team and put down solid scores,’’ Neff added. “These results directly show the attitude and effort that has been put forth by this girls team! I hope we can build off this race going into the Virginia invite next week.’’
The boys also performed well in the first meet of the year against tight competition, finishing in fourth place.
Jacob McCarthy fueled the boys with in 6th and Chris Jacklen finished in 10th. McCarthy recorded times of 31.87 and 30.77 (1:02.64), while Jacklen had runs of 33.46 and 32.41 (1:05.87 total).
“It is always exciting to get athletes in the top 10! As with the girls I’m hopeful we can build off this result moving forward,’’ Neff said.
The other VAAST boys in the top four on their team were: Toby Johnson, who came in 22nd with times of 34.91 and 35.33 (1:10.24); and Kyle Skinner, who was 28th with times of 36.39 and 36.51 (1:12.90).
VAAST skis again in the Virginia Invite on Friday at Giants Ridge.
