VAAST girls take 3rd at MLK Invite

BIWABIK — The Virginia Area Alpine Ski Team had another good day on the slopes in Saturday’s Martin Luther King Invitational sunset race at Giants Ridge.
The VAAST girls skied to a third-place finish with 125 points after falling just two points behind Hastings with 127. Six teams competed in the girls’ division.
The VAAST boys, meanwhile, captured fifth place in a six-team field.
Leading the way for VAAST was Mia Schuchard, who recorded runs of 43.72 seconds and 43.31 seconds for a combined time of 1:27.03.
Teammate Azalea Ray finished in 12th place with an overall time of 1:32.58 (47.56/45.02). Emma Crum scored a 15th place finish with a two-run total of 1:33.10 (45.91/47.19); and Mackenzie Deppe was 22nd in a time of 1:37.99 (49.03/48.96).
“Despite the challenging racing conditions (from the weekend’s snowstorm) our girls showed their power on the hill,’’ said VAAST head coach Benji Neff.
Kirsten Anderson of Stillwater took the top spot in 1:17.74 (39.52, 38.22) and helped her team win the competition with 169 points.
On the boys’ side, VAAST was led by eighth-grader Samuel Beukema in 1:44.64 (51.33/53.31), which was good for 28th overall. seventh-grader Caden Lundstrom came in 31st with a combined time of 1:48.06 (54.22/53.84); Toby Johnson was 32nd in 1:50.02 (1:05.62/44.40); and Chris Jacklen took 33rd in 1:50.04 (41.50/1:08.54).
Stillwater also won the boys’ race with four skiers in the top eight. Sam Molitor of Hastings won the individual title with a combined time of 1:15.02 (38.68/36.34).
“The boys had a challenging day with a couple of DNF’s,’’ Neff said. “However, it gave our young boys a chance to shine.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.