VAAST skiers find success at Koo-Koo Invite, at Mont du Lac

LUTSEN — The boys’ and girls’ Virginia Area Alpine Ski Teams both came home in fifth place Thursday at the Koo- Koo Invite at Lutsen.
The boys skied their way to 158 points, while the girls scored 106 points on the day.
BOYS
Jacob McCarthy led the way for VAASt with a combined time of 1:18.69, which put him in third place overall. He recorded a 39.31 on run 1 and 39.38 on run 2.
Next up was teammate Toby Johnson with a time of 1:30.49 (45.25/45.24) and a 18th place finish. Domonic Delzotto took the team’s next scoring position (22nd place) with a time of 1:34.49 (46.13/48.36) and Marco Pazzelli earned the final scoring spot with a time of 1:35.10 (48.03/47.07), which was good for 23rd.
Brainerd won the boys’ team competition with 201 points, slipping past Cook County with 186. Brainerd’s Cal Madison won the individual race with a time of 1:17.88 (37.90/39.98).
GIRLS
VAAST’S Azalea Ray led her team with a time of 1:32.64 (45.64/47.00), which was good for 16th place. Eva Roark scored a 17th place time of 1:34.34 with runs of 46.04 and 48.30, while Mackenzie Deppe took 20th in a combined time of 1:36.71 (48.60/48.11). Abby Crum picked up the last VAAST scoring spot (25th) with a time of 1:47.12 (53.62/53.50).
Duluth East’s Lauren Carlson won the girls’ event in 1:17.95 (38.60/39.35), while the Greyhounds won the team competition with 152 points.
Duluth Public Schools Invite, Jan. 20
At Superior, both the girls’ and boys’ Virginia Area Alpine Ski Teams had solid outings Monday at the Duluth Public Schools Invite at Mont du Lac in Superior, finishing second and third, respectively.
The girls claimed the second spot with 147 points, while the boys skied to the third position with 131 points.
GIRLS
VAAST’s Mia Schuchard took seventh place overall with a combined time of 1:14.36. She put down a time of 36.34 on the red run and 38.02 on the blue run. Azalea Ray grabbed the 13th spot with a time of 1:19.86 (39.08/40.78) and Mackenzie Deppe was just 8/100ths of a second back in 14th with a time of 1:19.94 939.83/40.11). Closing out VAAST’s top four scoring spots was Emma Crum, who finished 15th with an overall time of 1:20.90 (38.84/42.06).
Duluth East claimed the girls’ division with 177 points as the Greyhounds won four of the top 10 spots. East’s Lauren Carlson won the individual crown with a time of 1:08.68 (34.12/34.56).
BOYS
Chris Jacklen finished in eighth place overall to lead his team to third place. He put down a total time of 1:12.78, which included 34.54 on the red run and 38.24 on the blue run. He was followed by Jacob McCarthy in 12th with a time of 1:15.08 (32.09/42.99). Toby Johnson, meanwhile, grabbed the 16th position in 1:18.02 (38.51/39.51) and Marco Pazzelli came home 17th in 1:18.43 (38.84/39.59) to take 17th, the final scoring position.
Hibbing’s Noah Vinopal took individual honors for the boys with a time of 1:06.45 (32.27/34.18). Duluth East captured the boys’ team title with 167 points and four skiers in the top seven.
