VAAST skiers take on Section Meet

BIWABIK — Hundreds of high school skiers took to the hills at Giants Ridge Tuesday for their shot at qualifying for the State Alpine Ski Meet.
The top two teams and the next 10 individuals not on those teams advanced to next week’s state meet at Giants Ridge.
The Virginia Area Alpine Ski Team ultimately had a few come close to advancing to state, but weren’t able to send anyone this year.
Freshman Mia Schuchard was the top Blue Devil on the girls’ side finishing 22nd overall. Schuchard’s first run of 39.26 placed her in 18th, but she fell back a few spots with a second run time of 47.32 (27th out of all second runs).
Senior Chris Jacklen was the top skier on the boys’ side for VAAST. Jacklen’s first run placed him in 33rd with a time of 43.71, but he moved up to 25th overall with a time of 37.88 on his second run. That run was 22nd out of all second runs.
As a team, the VAAST boys finished eighth with 299 points. The girls team finished 11th with 293.5 points.
VAAST junior and 2019 state qualifier Jacob McCarthy missed out on state this year after taking a couple of nasty spills on his first run out Tuesday. The mishaps gave McCarthy a first run time of 1:01.01, putting him far back in 98th place. Not one to quit, McCarthy fired off an impressive 34.47 on his second run. That run was second best amongst all second runs and moved him up to 68th overall with a combined time of 1:35.48.
“That second run Jake wanted to go out and prove to everyone that he was better than what his first run showed,” said VAAST head coach Benji Neff. “And he took second on the second run and, at sections, that’s remarkable. We have a lot of good kids skiing in our section. He’s only a junior so while missing out on state after going last year was a bummer, he still has one more year to go and this just helps him build for next year.”
Without the spills, Neff speculated that the boys team could have finished as high as fourth place out of all teams. Their next two scoring skiers — Toby Johnson and Marco Pazzelli — finished 40th and 45th overall for the Devils with times of 1:26.40 and 1:27.88, respectively. Kyle Skinner was the last scoring skier for the VAAST boys and put down a time of 1:28.81, enough for 47th.
“Overall, I think our boys skied really well. I’m happy with how we did. I know we can be better but at the same time it’s not a totally disappointing result.”
On the girls’ side, Neff said it wasn’t his team’s best showing of the year, but did mention that this year’s section meet will help build towards the future.
“We don’t have any seniors on the girls’ team,” Neff said. “Our scoring skiers were two ninth graders, a 10th grader and an 11th grader so I just see a ton of potential. It would have been nice to do a little bit better this year, but we know it’ll help us out for next year.”
On Schuchard’s performance, Neff said the young freshman was right with the top of the pack after her first run.
“The top 17 went to state this year for girls and Mia was 18th after that first run. Twenty-second overall, that’s a very good result for a ninth grader.”
Next for VAAST was Azalea Ray in 46th pace who finished with a combined time of 1:34.84. Emma Crum was 53rd with a time of 1:35.43 and Eva Roark was 61st with a time of 1:44.67.
“I think our girls did a good job of putting together two solid runs today. Azalea has been really coming on strong the last three or four races had a really solid day, Emma had a really solid pair of runs and so did our fourth skier Eva. She’s just a ninth grader as well so she has quite a bit to learn.
“With no seniors, all these girls just want to push each other harder. They’re all good skiers but they want more. I think the girls have known for a while now that they’re within reach of something great and I think this just fuels the fire. I think they want it that much more.”
