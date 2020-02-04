VHS hockey falls to Hermantown, E-G girls eliminated from playoffs

VIRGINIA — Hermantown lit the lamp 10 times and held the Blue Devils scoreless Tuesday as they showed why they are the top team in the section.
Ian Kangas stopped 40 of the 50 shots he faced.
Hermantown was led by Aydyn Dowd and Ethan Lund with three goals each.
The Hawks impromed to 15-1-4 with the win. Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl fell to 5-15-2.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Section 7A Quarterfinal
Duluth Marshall 6,
Eveleth-Gilbert 0
At Duluth, the No. 3 Hilltoppers blanked No. 6 Eveleth-Gilbert Area, 6-0, in their Section 7A quarterfinal matchup, which put an end to the Golden Bears season.
Eveleth-Gilbert ends the season with a record of 9-15-1. Duluth Marshall (14-8-2) advances to the semifinals Saturday in Proctor.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Greenway 63,
North Woods 39
At Cook, Brynn Simpson scored 12 for the Grizzlies and Hannah Kinsey added nine, but it wasn’t enough as Greenway picked up a 63-39 victory.
The Raiders were led by Baylie Jo Norris with 14 points.
North Woods plays at Eveleth-Gilbert Thursday.
GW 29 34 — 63
NW 16 23 — 39
GW: Kennedy Hanson 3, Baylie Jo Norris 14, Kiara Finke 3, Frankie Cuellar 2, Taylor Hocking 2, Nicholle Ramirez 8, Hailey Pederson 10, Morgan Walsh 2, Cloe Hansen 8, Jaden Saville 11. 3-pointers: K. Hanson 1, Norris 2, Finke 1, Ramirez 1. Free throws: 12-17. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
NW: Addy Burckhardt 1, Helen Koch 5, Hannah Kinsey 9, Hannah Cheney 2, Brynn Simpson 12, Madison Spears 4, Sasha Strong 6. 3-pointers: Koch 1, Strong 2. Free throws: 8-14. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: Kennedy Wardas.
Chisholm 47,
Cook County 42
At Grand Marais, Jordan Temple had 18 points as the Bluestreaks beat the Vikings on the road Monday.
Tresa Baumgard finished with 15 points for Chisholm.
Paisley Smith and Ariana Poyirier each had 13 points
CHS 20 27 — 47
CC 24 18 — 42
Chisholm: Jordan Temple 18, Tresa Baumgard 15, Katie Pearson 8, Hannah Kne 4, Sofie Anderson 2.
Cook County: Makenzie Fairbanks 3, Alyssa Spry 4, Abbie Crawford 5, Paisley Smith 13, Katie Peck 4, Ariana Poyirier 13.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 13; Cook County 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Chisholm 12-26; Cook County 13-17; 3-pointers: Fairbanks, Crawford, Poyirier 3.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cromwell 82,
Cherry 58
CHERRY — Micah Pocernich had 35 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Cardinals beat the Tigers on the road Tuesday.
Gage Zoeller finished with 28, and Ethan Shelton had 10.
Matt Welch had 22 for Cherry, and Isaac Asuma finished with 20.
CR 43 39 — 82
CH 28 30 — 58
Cromwell: Micah Pocernich 35, Ethan Shelton 10, Gage Zoeller 28, Garrett Zoeller 9.
Cherry: Matt Welch 22, Isaac Asuma 20, Gavin Constantine 6, Sam Serna 2, David Clement 6, Mason Perkovich 2.
Total Fouls: Cromwell 11; Cherry 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cromwell 4-11; Cherry 6-12; 3-pointers: Pocrnich 7, Shelton 2, Garret Zoller 3, Asuma 2, Constantine 2.
North Woods 99,
Wrenshall 37
At Wrenshall, the North Woods boys’ basketball team cruised Tuesday, defeating hosting Wrenshall 99-37.
TJ Chiabotti and Trevor Morrison led the way for the Grizzlies with 23 points apiece. Chiabotti finished with four made three pointers. Darius Goggleye and Brenden Chiabotti each finished with 14 points each. Jared Chiabotti chipped in with 10 for North Woods.
The Wrens were paced by Tim Swenson and Randy Wimmer. They both finished with 10 points.
North Woods (14-4) will host Moose Lake-Willow River on Thursday.
NW 56 43 — 99
WHS 21 16 — 37
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 14, Jared Chiabotti 10, TJ Chiabotti 23, Bryce Chosa 2, Brenden Chiabotti 14, Levi Byram 5, Brian Whiteman 2, Alex Hartway 3, Trevor Morrison 23, Sean Morrison 3; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 1, T. Chiabotti 4, Hartway 1; Free throws: 19-25; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Wrenshall: Tim Swenson 10, Mason Perry 5, Austin Larva 7, Randy Wimmer 10, Hunter Holmes 5; Three pointers: Perry 1, Holmes 1; Free throws: 7-13; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
MONDAY’S GAME
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
North Woods 66,
Carlton 61
At Cook, the North Woods girls’ basketball team held a five-point lead at halftime and held that lead to defeat visiting Carlton 66-61 Monday night.
Brynn Simpson led the Grizzlies with 25 points. Sasha Strong added 17. Hannah Kinsey finished with 14.
Elizabeth Hey paced the Bulldogs with 18 points. Alaina Bennett finished with 15.
CHS 20 41 — 61
NW 25 41 — 66
Carlton: Kaylee Asleson 9, Abby Mickle 9, Alaina Bennett 15, Bella Anderson 2, Elizabeth Hey 18, Sam Matarelli 7; Three pointers: Asleson 2, Bennett 3, Hey 5; Free throws: 9-15;Total fouls: 25; Fouled out: Brynne Mickle, A. Mickle.
North Woods: Coley Olson 4, Helen Koch 2, Hannah Kinsey 14, Brynn Simpson 25, Madison Spears 3, Sasha Strong 18; Three pointers: Strong 2; Free throws: 18-30; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
