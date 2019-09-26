VHS swimmers edge out Broncos, 53-47

BEN ROMSAAS
MESABI DAILY NEWS
VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ swim and dive team picked up a close 53-57 win over International Falls Thursday in their home pool.
Along the way, the Blue Devils won in eight of 12 events on the evening.
Lauryn Devich and Chloe Smith were both dual winners for Virginia in individual events, with Devich taking first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly and Smith winning the 50 and 100 yard freestyle events.
In the 200 medley, Devich cruised to an easy win with a time of 2:32.37, nearly 14 seconds in front of her closest Broncos competitor. In the 100 butterfly, she stopped the clock at 1:07.86, winning out by over three seconds.
Smith’s wins came in the freestyle sprints, winning the 50 free with a time of 26.74. She followed that up with a win in the 100 freestyle, touching the wall at 59.88 to get the win.
Sisters Grace and Helen Phenning went 1-2 in Tuesday’s diving event. Grace Phenning took home the gold with a score of 132.70, with her sister finishing second after scoring a 124.70.
Elise Hoard came out on top in the long distance event Thursday, winning the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 6:20.98. Finally, Bethany Harvey won an individual event for Virginia, taking first in the 100 backstroke with her time of 1:11.42.
In addition, Virginia also picked up a win in the 200 medley relay with Harvey, Devich, Smith and Becca Kowalski winning with a time of 2:07.85.
Virginia will be in action again next Tuesday at the Iron Range Conference Championships at Mesabi East.
Virginia 53, International Falls 47
200 medley relay: 1, Virginia (Bethany Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Becca Kowalski, Chloe Smith), 2:07.85; 2, International Falls, 2:09.06; 3, Virginia B (Steph Kowalski, Emma Vukmanich, Hailey Pechonick, Jaelyn Parks), 2:17.54.
200 freestyle: 1, Emma Erickson, IF, 2:16.88; 2, Pechonick, V, 2:33.72; 3, Savannah Busch, IF, 2:55.21.
200 individual medley: 1, Devich, V, 2:32.37; 2, Macey Marcotte, IF, 2:46.12; 3, Kowalski, V, 2:46.16.
50 freestyle: 1, C. Smith, V, 26.74; 2, Elly Nelson, IF, 27.08; 3, Vukmanich, V, 30.07.
1 meter diving: 1, Grace Phenning, V, 132.70; 2, Helen Phenning, V, 124.70; 3, Alina Hartzler, IF, 86.10.
100 butterfly: 1, Devich, V, 1:07.86; 2, Erickson, IF, 1:11.17; 3, B. Harvey, IF, 2:16.88.
100 freestyle: 1, C. Smith, V, 59.88; 2, Shay Manaussau, IF, 1:05.58; 3, Izzy Smith, V, 1:05.93.
500 freestyle: 1, Elise Hoard, V, 6:20.98; 2, Dani Logan, V, 6:33.72; 3, Gracie Bowles, IF, 6:34.19.
200 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls, 1:51.04; 2, Virginia A (C. Smith, Kowalski, Hoard, Devich), 1:51.97; 3, Virginia B (Morgan Harvey, Vukmanich, Parks, I. Smith), 2:00.48.
100 backstroke: 1, B. Harvey, V, 1:11.42; 2, Marcotte, IF, 1:16.51; 3, Manaussau, IF, 1:16.78.
100 breaststroke: 1, Quianna Ford, IF, 1:31.31; 2, Kendra Kalstad, IF, 1:34.02.
400 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 4:10.43; 2, International Falls B, 4:42.56.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Two Harbors 7,
Mesabi East Area 0
At Biwabik, the Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team managed to hold visiting Two Harbors to only two goals in the first half, but the floodgates opened in the second half with the Agates taking home a 7-0 win Thursday.
“I think we played really well in that first half,” Giants coach Sue Bennett said after the game. “Much better than we did on Tuesday. But we got kind of tired in the second half and Two Harbors had a lot more subs to work with than we did.”
Kaitlyn Larson finished the day with 19 saves in the net for the Giants.
Mesabi East Area will hit the road on Saturday for a game in Crookston.
