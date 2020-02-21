VHS wrestlers still in the hunt for state

MORA — Seven Blue Devils are still alive after day one of the Section 7AA individual wrestling tournament in Mora.
They’ll have their work cut out for them, however, as all are one match away from being sent out of the double elimination tournament.
At 106 pounds, Jackson Kendall went 1-1 on the day and opened things up with a 14-11 win over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Brennan Perkovich. He then was defeated by technical fall (15 or more match point victory margin) by Princeton’s Tyler Wells, 26-9.
At 113 pounds, Asher Hedblom received a first-round bye Friday before falling to Foley’s Levi Jackson by technical fall, 16-1.
At 120 pounds, Nolan Campbell opened things up with a quick win over Proctor/Hermantown’s Robert Laakso, pinning him at 1:42. He followed that up with a loss, however, falling to Grand Rapids’ Connor Wakefield, 9-1.
At 126 pounds, Gavin Benz started strong with an 8-0 win over Grand Rapids’ Zach Wilke. In his second round match, Benz was defeated by Mora’s Connor Gmahl, 17-4.
At 132 pounds, Damion Tapio started his day off with a pin of Pine City’s Levi Johnson at 3:24. Tapio struggled in his second match, however, getting pinned by Princeton’s Kyle Boeke at the 0:31 mark.
Jacob Burress was in action for Virginia Area at 152 pounds. He opened up his tournament with an 11-5 win over Hibbing’s Owen Hendrickson before taking a loss to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton’s Zeb Wehr, 13-2.
At 160 pounds, Miigwen Tuchel pinned Pine City’s Jace Preston at 2:45 in his first match of the day but was done in during his next match, being pinned by Connor Thorsten of Foley at 1:25.
Finally, at 220 pounds, senior Ryan Wenzel finished 0-1 on the day. Wenzel was pinned by Grand Rapids’ Weston Danielson at 3:37.
Section tournament action will continue today in Mora. Matches will start again at 11 a.m.
