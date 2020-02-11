Virginia Area wrestling falls to Hibbing in quarterfinals, 40-30

Wrestling
Section 7AA Meet
Hibbing 40
Virginia Area 30
NASHWAUK — The Bluejackets took advantage of the upper weights en route to a 40-30 win over the Blue Devils Tuesday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
The quarterfinal loss eliminated the Blue Devils from the Section 7AA Tournament.
Virginia got early wins from Jackson Kendall by a 9-6 decision over Ethan Roy; Connor Morcom by forfeit; Asher Hedblom by fall at 2:42 over Preston Thronson; Nolan Campbell by fall at 1:15 over Levi Herr; and Gavin Benz by an 8-1 decision over Josh Cannata.
From there, Hibbing started to take control.
Bryan Larrabee beat Erik Sundquist by an 8-4 decision, then Cooper Hendrickson defeated Gavin Flnnigan by major decision 19-6.
David Platt came up with a fall at 2:40 over Jacob Burress, but Miigwen Tuchel pinned Owen Hendrickson at 5:27 to stop that run of victories.
Ian Larrabee got the train headed in the right direction when he beat Gavyn Holm 7-1, then Drew Shay won by fall over Beau Tapio at 2:37. Jagger Greenwood got a forfeit win, then Langston Nash pinned Ryan Wenzel at 1:24 to seal it. Christopher Tureson would win by forfeit to end the match.
