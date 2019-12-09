Virginia Area wrestling finishes 6th in Rush City

The Virginia Area wrestling team garnered sixth place at the Rush City Invitational and had a number of solid outings.
Deer River won the event with 173 points.
“I thought we wrestled fairly well,’’ said Virginia head coach Dennis Benz. “I’m happy with the way we’re wrestling right now.’’
The coach said he threw some young kids into the matches and they came out doing OK.
“We’re just going to work hard and continue to improve,’’ he said.
Virginia wrestlers Connor Morcom (113 pounds) and Damion Tapio (138 pounds) both took second place.
Virginia’s Morcom advanced to the 1st place match after quarterfinal and semifinal wins, but was defeated for first place by Gavon Schroeder of Rush City-Braham by fall at 5:35. Morcom won by fall at 52 seconds over Chase Calander (Mille Lacs Raiders) in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal, Morcom won by fall at 2:56 over Justin Plemel (Ogilvie).
Tapio received a by in the quarterfinal and won by a 15-4 major decision over Gabe Castleman of Proctor-Hermantown in the semifinal. In the battle for the top spot, he was defeated by fall at 4:57 by Tygh Gullickson of Deer River.
At 120 pounds, Virginia Area junior Carter Logan took fifth place after defeating Johnson Bondo of Brooklyn Center-Condordia Academy by an 8-1 decision. Along the way, he beat Hayden Bolling of Ogilvie by fall at 3:32. However, he lost by fall at 1:35 to Jayce Ross of Deer River in the semifinal. He also lost by major decision in the consolation semifinal before downing Bondo.
At 132 pounds, Virginia sophomore Gavin Benz earned the third-place spot with a hard fought 4-1 win in tiebreaker 1 over Simeon Dossen of Brooklyn Center-Concordia Academy. In the quarterfinal, Marshall Michienzi (Deer River) won by a 6-3 decision over Benz. In Cons. Round 1, Benz won by a 17-5 major decision over Traevon Wyckoff (Rice Lake ). In the Cons. Semi, Benz won by fall over Fletcher Peterson (Crosby-Ironton) at 2:22.
At 126 pounds, Nolan Campbell came home fourth:
• Quarterfinal - Taedon Nichols (Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren) won by 10-8 decision over Nolan Campbell (Virginia Area).
• Cons. Round 1 - Nolan Campbell (Virginia Area) won by fall over Landon Umbreit (Rush City-Braham) (Fall 2:28)
• Cons. Semi - Nolan Campbell (Virginia Area) won by fall over Brett Helser (Rush City-Braham) (Fall 0:17)
• 3rd Place Match - Trevor Michienzi (Deer River) won by a 2-1 decision over Nolan Campbell.
At 145 pounds, sophomore Erik Sundquist placed fourth:
• Prelim - Clint Garritty (Brooklyn Center-Concordia Acad) 7-1 won by fall over Erik Sundquist (Virginia Area) 4-3 (Fall 0:24)
• Prelim - Erik Sundquist (Virginia Area) 4-3 won by decision over Logan Follett (Proctor-Hermantown) 0-2 (Dec 14-13)
• Cons. Round 1 - Erik Sundquist (Virginia Area) 4-3 won by fall over Logan Czech (Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren) 1-2 (Fall 1:51)
• Cons. Semi - Erik Sundquist (Virginia Area) 4-3 won by forfeit over Jacob Burress (Virginia Area) 3-3 (For.)
• 3rd Place Match - Clint Garritty (Brooklyn Center-Concordia Acad) 7-1 won by forfeit over Erik Sundquist (Virginia Area) 4-3 (For.)
At 145 pounds, Jacob Burress placed fifth:
• Quarterfinal - Jacob Burress (Virginia Area) 3-3 won by fall over Deanna FRancisco (Deer River) 2-3 (Fall 1:04)
• Semifinal - Ethan Warren (Ogilvie) 3-0 won by fall over Jacob Burress (Virginia Area) 3-3 (Fall 3:40)
• Cons. emi - Erik Sundquist (Virginia Area) 4-3 won by forfeit over Jacob Burress (Virginia Area) 3-3 (For.)
• 5th Place Match - Jacob Burress (Virginia Area) 3-3 won by fall over Daniel Miller (Mille Lacs Raiders) 2-3 (Fall 1:49)
At 152 pounds, Gavyn Holmes came home in sixth place:
• Quarterfinal - Gavyn Holmes (Virginia Area) 3-3 won by fall over Gavin Fredericks (Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren) 2-2 (Fall 4:32)
• Semifinal - Alex McPhee (Proctor-Hermantown) 2-1 won by fall over Gavyn Holmes (Virginia Area) 3-3 (Fall 1:56)
• Cons. Semi - Beau Burk (Ogilvie) 3-1 won by decision over Gavyn Holmes (Virginia Area) 3-3 (Dec 7-0)
• 5th Place Match - Jefferson Johnson (Brooklyn Center-Concordia Acad) 2-4 won by forfeit over Gavyn Holmes (Virginia Area) 3-3 (For.)
At 285 pounds, senior Ryan Wenzel took fifth place:
• Quarterfinal - Austin Sterling (Rush City-Braham) 3-0 won by fall over Ryan Wenzel (Virginia Area) 1-3 (Fall 1:30)
• Cons. Round 1 - Ryan Wenzel (Virginia Area) 1-3 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Semi - David Lester (Mille Lacs Raiders) 2-1 won by fall over Ryan Wenzel (Virginia Area) 1-3 (Fall 3:52)
• 5th Place Match - Ryan Wenzel (Virginia Area) 1-3 received a bye () (Bye)
In other action:
At 106 pounds, Jackson Kendall won his prelim match and dropped two others.
• Prelim - Jackson Kendall (Virginia Area) 3-2 won by major decision over Beau Hudoba (Ogilvie) 0-2 (MD 13-4)
• Quarterfinal - Zach Remer (Mille Lacs Raiders) 5-1 won by decision over Jackson Kendall (Virginia Area) 3-2 (Dec 4-0)
• Cons. Round 1 - Dillion Barna (Crosby-Ironton) 3-4 won by decision over Jackson Kendall (Virginia Area) 3-2 (Dec 5-0)
At 106 pounds, Gavin Nelson was defeated in the quareterfinals and also in the consolation round:
• Quarterfinal - Carter Schulz (Rice Lake ) 2-1 won by fall over Gavin Nelson (Virginia Area) 2-2 (Fall 2:27)
• Cons. Round 1 - Charles Ikola (Deer River) 3-4 won by fall over Gavin Nelson (Virginia Area) 2-2 (Fall 3:32)
