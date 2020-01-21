Virginia downs Broncos, 82-48

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — After a tough loss to Deer River on Friday, the Virginia boys’ basketball team got back on trackw ith an 82-48 win over International Falls Tuesday.
Jayden Bernard led the Devils and all scorers with 27 points. Mason Carlson added 14 for Virginia. Joe Hafdahl chipped in with 12.
Cullen Rein led the Broncos with 18 while Jace Hallin added 12.
Virginia (12-2) will host Mesabi East on Friday.
VHS 51 31 — 82
IF 29 19 — 48
Virginia: Joe Hafdahl 12, Nick Peters 4, Daniel Squires 7, Jack Toman 12, Jayden Bernard 27, Mason Carlson 14, Kyle Williams 6; Three pointers: Hafdahl 2, Toman 1, Bernard 3, Carlson 4; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 15l Fouled out: none.
International Falls: Jace Hallin 12, Bryant Koenig 1, Riley Larson 6, Jesse Forsythe 4, Cole Anderson 1, Cullen Rein 18, Jett Tomczak 6; Three pointers: Rein 3; Free throws: 7-19; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert 80,
Chisholm 61
At Chisholm, the Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team won their fourth game in a row and fifth out of six Tuesday, defeating hosting Chisholm 80-61.
Carter Mavec led the Golden Bears in scoring with 21 points. Jake Sickel added 18 for E-G. AJ Roen chipped in with 15.
Bryce Warner was the high scorer for the contest, bringing in 22 for the Bluestreaks. July Abernathy added 13 and Jude Sundquist finished with 10.
Eveleth-Gilbert (6-8) will play host to North Woods on Friday. Chisholm (4-9) will host Bigfork that same day.
EG 39 41 — 80
CHS 27 34 — 61
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 21, AJ Roen 15, Zach Lindseth 8, Carter Flanigan 2, Josh Creer-Oberstar 6, Jake Sickel 18, Will Bittmann 10; Three pointers: Mavec 1; Free throws: 17-23; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Chisholm: Jude Sundquist 10, Bryce Warner 22, Noah Sundquist 3, Nate Wessman 4, July Abernathy 13, Danny Rusten 9; Three pointers: Warner 1, N. Sundquist 1; Free throws: 9-20; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.
North Woods 95,
Cherry 26
At Cook, North Woods cruised to a 95-26 win over Cherry Tuesday night.
TJ Chiabotti and Trevor Morrison led all scorers for the Grizzlies with 21 points apiece. Darius Goggleye added 19. Levi Byram chipped in with 12.
Isaac Asuma paced the Tigers with 12 points.
North Woods (11-3) will travel to Eveleth-Gilbert on Friday. Cherry (6-5) will host Duluth Marshall that same day.
CHS 16 10 — 26
NW 44 51 — 95
Cherry: Isaac Asuma 12, Iziac Martin 3, Zach Carpenter 3, David Clement 2, Bobby Mancini 2, Mason Perkovich 4; Three pointers: Asuma 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 19, Jared Chiabotti 5, TJ Chiabotti 21, Brenden Chiabotti 9, Levi Byram 12, Alex Hartway 4, Trevor Morrison 21, Sean Morrison 4; Three pointers: T. Chiabotti 3, B. Chiabotti 1; Free throws: 12-18; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 72,
Cook County 39
At Grand Marais, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team picked up a 72-39 win over hosting Cook County Tuesday.
The Giants were led by Ava Hill’s 21 points. Hannah Hannnuksela added 16 for Mesabi East.
Abbie Crawford led the Vikings with 13 points. Ariana Poyirier finished with 11.
Mesabi East (14-2) will play host to International Falls on Thursday.
ME 44 28 — 72
CC 17 22 — 39
Mesabi East: Aaliyah Sahr 4, Alexa Fossell 2, Ava Hill 21, Meghan Walker 7, Hannah Hannuksela 16, Kailey Fossell 2, Kora Forsline 6, Stevie Hakala 6, Mia Mattfield 8; Hill 2; Free throws: 12-14; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Cook County: Alyssa Spry 4, Abbie Crawford 13, Paisley Smith 3, Ariana Poyirier 11, Rhonnie Poyirier 8; Three pointers: Crawford 2, A. Poyirier 1; Free throws: 8-11; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Ely 68,
Bigfork 40
At Ely, the Timberwolves put three scorers in double figures Tuesday night to crusie to a 68-40 win over visiting Bigfork.
Brielle Kallberg led all scorers in thecontest with 24 points for Ely. Grace LaTourell finished with 15 points. Rachel Coughlin chipped in with 10.
Natalie Haley paced the Huskies with 20 points in the loss.
Ely (11-4) will travel to Duluth Denfeld on Friday.
BHS 20 20 — 40
Ely 37 31 — 68
Bigfork: Madysen Tendrup 2, Kristen Grover 4, Natalie Haley 20, Matayah Simonson 6, Kaylee Caron 6, Sam Lambrecht 2; Three pointers: Haley 3, Caron 2; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Erika Mattson 7, Brielle Kallberg 24, Grace LaTourell 15, Rachel Coughlin 10, Kate Coughlin 2, Taylor Gibney 2, Sarah Visser 2, Madeline Perry 2, Madeline Kallberg 4; Three pointers: Mattson 1, LaTourell 3; Free throws: 10-18; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Moose Lake 7,
Eveleth-Gilbert 5
At Hoyt Lakes, Sydni Richards etched a hat trick for the Golden Bears, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to visiting Moose Lake Area, 7-5.
All three of Richards’ goals came in the third period, while teammate Autumn Gregorich scored one in the first and one in the third to add two goals of her own.
Moose Lake Area took a 2-1 lead into the econd period before going off for five goals in the middle frame. The Bears answered back with four third period goals, but it wasn’t enough for the win.
Eveleth-Gilbert Area will be back in action on Friday when they host Northern Lakes in Eveleth.
ML 2 5 0 — 7
EG 1 0 4 — 5
First Period
1, M, Sandra Ribich (Gabby Gamst, Raechel Painovich), 6:04; 2, M, Lexi Bonneville (21 Jamie Benzie, Jorja Jusczak), 10:14; 3, E, Autumn Gregorich (Jennie Krause, Anneka Lundgren), 14:02
Second Period
4, M, Painovich (Benzie, Bonneville), 9:13; 5, M, 24 Savannah Gamst (Painovich, Hallie Klavu), 12:18; 6, M, Jusczak (Lily Kahara), 15:21.
Third Period
7, M, Klavu (Bonneville, Benzie), 0:43; 8, M, Ribich (Gracie Hartl, 19 G. Gamst), 4:45; 9, E, Sydni Richards (Krause, Sophia Flatley), 10:13; 10, E, Gregorich (Lundgren, Kylie Baranzelli), 11:53; 11, E, Richards (Baranzelli, Gregorich), 13:06; 12, E, Richards (Lundgren, Flatley), 16:10.
Penalties-Minutes: ML 5-10, EG 4-8.
Goalie Saves: No. 33 Jo Wecseth, ML, 8-4-8—20; Rachel Woods, EG, 5-10-5—20.
