Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert swimmers 2nd at O’Brien Quad

HIBBING — The Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ swimming won a trio of events at the O’Brien Quad in Hibbing Tuesday to take second place in the event behind meet champion Hibbing.
V-E-G’s Owen Engel touched first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.39 and Leighton Ongalo captured the 500 freestyle in 5:49.22 to help his team score a total of 582 points. Hibbing won the home event with 690 points, while Duluth was third at 501 and Mesabi East was fourth at 449.
Leading the Giants was Logan Schroeder, who took the 100 backstroke in 1:01.14.
In the relays, V-E-G picked up a win in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:49.26 by Owen Engel, Andrew Bird, Gunnar George and Leif Sundquist. V-E-G also had five second-place finishes, while the Giants took the runner-up spot in two events.
Mesabi East hosts Chisholm on Thursday, while the Section 6A prelims will be held Thursday in Hibbing.
Team Results: 1, Hibbing, 690; 2, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert 582; 3, Duluth, 501; 4. Mesabi East, 449.
200 yard medley relay: 1, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert (Owen Engel, Andrew Bird, Gunnar George, Leif Sundquist), 1:49.26; 2, Hibbing, 1:51.98; 3, Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Kaleb Hancock, Isak Schroeder), 1:54.41.
200 freestyle: 1, Ben Philips, Hibb, 2:01.99; 2, Anthony Hecimovich, VEG, 2:09.51; 5, Daniel Spaeth, VEG, 2:15.68.
200 IM: 1, Emerson Cooper, Hibb, 2:18.59; 2, Logan Harrison, VEG, 2:28.81; 6, Bodi George, VEG, 2:33.11; 8, I. Schreoder, ME, 2:46.50.
50 freestyle: 1, William Stenson, Hibb, 23.03; 2, L. Schroeder, ME, 23.26; 3, Cameron Johnson, VEG, 24.28.
1 meter diving: 1, Tyler Fosso, Hibb, 173.60; 7, Gabe Aagenes, VEG, 100.20.
100 butterfly: 1, Engel, VEG, 1:00.39; 4, Hancock, ME, 1:04.73.
100 freestyle: 1, Chance McCormack, Hibb, 54.72; 2, Robert Kelson, VEG, 54.74; 4, Harrison, VEG, 55.20; 8, Aric Ebnet, ME, 1:02.92.
500 freestyle: 1, Leighton Ongalo, VEG, 5:49.22; 4, Sean Baldonado, ME, 6:07.12.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Hibbing, 1:32.43; 2, VEG (G. George, Bird, Johnson, Sundquist), 1:35.08; 3, ME (L. Schroeder, Hill, Carter Steele, Hancock), 1:40.00.
100 backstroke: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 1:01.14; 3. Leif Sundquist, VEG, 1:04.61.
100 breaststroke: 1, William Stenson, Hibb, 1:06.50; 2, Hill, ME, 1:08.82; 4, Hancock, ME, 1:14.11; 6, George, VEG, 1:14.87.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Hibbing, 3:25.83; 2, VEG (Bird, G. George, Johnson, Engel), 3:28.77; 3, VEG (Kelson, B. George, Harrison, Sundquist), 3:46.23; ME (I. Schroeder, Baldonado, Ebnet, Steele), 4:04.31.
