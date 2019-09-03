Virginia falls, Giants, Grizzlies pick up wins

ESKO — Virginia’s Alli Anderson engineered 37 set assists and Lexiss Trygg put down 22 kills, but it wasn’t quite enough as Esko slipped past the Blue Devils, 3-2 (25-20, 19-25, 25-15, 15-25, 15-13).
Rian Aune added five ace serves, while Kaylee Iverson added three and Trygg and Taia Grishaber had two each.
Iverson also came away with eight kills and Emily Hejny chipped in with five. Anderson and Grishaver also added three kills apiece.
Virginia plays at Chisholm Thursday.
Mesabi East 3,
International Falls 0
At International Falls, Emma Baker paced Mesabi East with 18 set assists and eight digs Tuesday in a 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-15) victory over the Broncos.
Lindsey Baribeau also scored seven kills and four ace serves and Autumn Gregorich tallied six kills and seven digs. Meghan Walker notched five also, while Mia Mattfield recorded two blocks and four ace serves.
The Giants play at North Woods on Thursday.
North Woods 3, Bigfork 0
At Cook, Coley Olson put down 12 kills and came up with 10 set assists to help lead the Grizzlies past Bigfork Tuesday, 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-22).
Karlyn Pierce added seven kills and four ace serves, while Olivia Udovich chipped in with six ace serves and nine set assists.
Head coach Kandi Olson said her team was fueled by “a good energy out on the court today.’’
The Grizzlies host Mesabi East on Thursday.
Greenway 3,
Deer River 0
At Deer River, Claire Vekich and Lexi Hammer combined to help Greenway blank the Warriors, 3-0 (25-5, 25-12, 25-6).
Vekich led the way with 12 kills, two blocks and four ace serves. Hammer, meanwhile, came up with 15 set assists and three ace serves. Mikhara Anderson added five ace serves and five digs.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Grand Rapids 9,
Mesabi East Area 0
At Grand Rapids, the Giants had a tough time following some of the Thunderhawks’ players Tuesday and the home team took advantage with a 9-0 victory.
Despite the difficulties, head coach Sue Bennett said Mesabi East showed some positives including quite a few good passing plays, some shots on goal by Halee Zorman and 13 saves in net by Kaitlyn Larsen.
“They played well’’ with their passing and keeping the ball away from Grand Rapids as much as possible.
Bennett was particularly impressed with the efforts of Zorman and Emma Crum.
“She was all over the field for us today,’’ she said of Zorman. The coach added that Crum played her best game so far for the Giants.
Mesabi East hosts Proctor on Sept. 10.
