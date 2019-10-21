Virginia football location changed to MI-B field at 1 p.m. Tuesday

MOUNTAIN IRON — Virginia’s Section 7AAA playoff quarterfinal football game against Greenway/N-K has been moved to 1 p.m. today at the Mountain Iron-Buhl High School field.

Due to Monday’s downpour, the GNK field was determined to not be playable.

