Virginia Junior Legion loses first game at substate tourney

ESKO — Virginia’s Junior American Legion team couldn’t get things going at the plate Tuesday, eventually falling to Esko, 4-0, in the substate tournament.
Nick Peters recorded the only hit for Post 239, while Ryan Hujanen went all six innings for Virginia. He fanned three and allowed four earned runs.
Head coach Tom Norman said Esko’s pitcher kept his club off balance all night with the one-hit effort. “Their pitcher threw a heck of a game against us.’’
Hujanen was strong, as well, Norman said, as Esko scored just one run each in the fourth and fifth innings and added two more in the sixth. “It was a pitchers’ duel for most of the game.’’
Virginia played error-free baseball, but “just couldn’t get the bats going on the offensive side.’’
The loss was Virginia’s first of the tournament in Esko and they now play the Taconite/Cherry winner at 3 p.m. today in an elimination game. If Virginia wins, they’ll advance to the title game at 5:30 p.m. against Esko. Since Esko hasn’t lost yet, Post 239 will need to defeat them twice to win the championship of the double elimination tournament. The second game of the title series would be played at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, if necessary. The substate champ moves on to the upcoming State Tournament.
Norman said he remains confident in his team. “I have complete confidence that we can still make a run here.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.