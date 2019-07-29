Virginia Junior Legion picks up pair of wins at substate tournament

ESKO — The Virginia Junior American Legion baseball team kicked off their postseason with a strong pair of wins that has put them in the driver’s seat at the Division II Northeast Substate Tournament.
Post 239 opened up the tournament Sunday with a 6-2 win over Ely and then followed that up with 9-0 win over Cook County.
In their opening contest, Virginia saw a complete game effort from pitcher Daniel Moore. Moore tossed a three-hitter, gave up no earned runs and struck out three batters. Moore’s performance got the team off on the right foot, according to Junior Legion head coach Tom Norman.
“He pitched a heck of a game for us,” Norman said. “It was very nice seeing him throwing strikes out there. He was really efficient for us out there, throwing a lot of one-pitch outs.”
At the plate, Post 239 was led by an RBI double from John Kendall. Moore, Landin McCarty, Mason Carlson and Tommy Nemanich all got hits in the win as well.
The win in game one, set up a battle with Cook County. From start to finish, Virginia found themselves in control and never let up, winning 9-0.
Carlson got the start for Post 239 and grabbed the win going four innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out five. Ryan Scherf came on to pitch the final three innings and kept Cook County off the board while striking out another five.
At the plate, Nick Peters fueled the fire for Virginia, going 3-4 in a performance that included a three-RBI double. Carlson also picked up an RBI single in the win.
The win advances Virginia to the substate semifinals, putting them two games away from a trip to the Junior Legion State Tournament. On his team’s performance, Norman said he couldn’t ask for anything more two games in.
“I’m pretty pleased with how we’ve played. I like where we’re at right now. We saved some arms with how well we’ve been pitching and we’ve just been playing really good baseball lately.”
Inching towards a berth in the state tournament, Norman says the only thing that can defeat Post 239 is themselves.
“They’ve been coming together and playing really well together now. I think we have a really good chance at making a run to state if they don’t beat themselves up.
“I told them before the Ely game that the only team that can beat them is themselves. So we’re just hoping to keep playing some solid baseball and make a run here.”
Virginia will be in action again tonight in Esko with a game at 5:30. Their opponent was to be determined late Monday evening but could be either Esko, Taconite or Brookston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.