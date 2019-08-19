Virginia nets a pair of tennis victories

HIBBING — Virginia had a strong day at the Hibbing tennis quad meet Monday, giving up just one game in a pair of victories.
The Blue Devils girls’ tennis team blanked the Bluejackets, 7-0, and took down Thief River Falls, 6-1.
Virginia swept through the singles in both matches, winning each one in straight sets.
“I thought our singles kids ... were exceptional,’’ head coach Jeff Mauston said. “That’s where our strength is right now.’’
His club played better as a whole in the first match against a young Hibbing squad compared to splitting two matches in Duluth Saturday.
“I knew the doubles would be tough,’’ Mauston said, and the girls played real well to win all three of those.
Against Thief River Falls, Virginia was playing a team that is now in Class A for the first time in 20 years. Their No. 1 doubles team that got the only win of the day against Virginia is a State Tournament tandem, Mauston said.
Even considering that, he said, “I think our doubles girls got better with both matches today.
Against Hibbing, Anna Seitz, Ava Warren, Mary Skorich and Megan Kingston led the way in singles with dominating performances.
Seitz won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1, Warren grabbed a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2; Skorich controlled play at No. 3, 6-1, 6-1; and Kingston lost only three games at fourth singles, 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles, Jacie Smith and Anneka Lundgren scored a 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) victory at No. 1; Jayda Westerbur and Izzy Baggenstoss tallied a 6-4, 6-3 win; and Sydney Cope-Robinson and Abby Moore were strong with a 6-3, 6-1 win.
The Blue Devils strong play continued against the Prowlers with a 6-2, 6-1 win by Seitz and a 6-0, 6-2 victory by Warren. Skorich also netted a 6-2, 6-0 win and Kingston was victorious, 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles, Westerbur and Baggenstoss narrowly won, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; while Moore and Ava Fink took their match, 7-6, 6-2.
Virginia hosts its own quad meet today at 8 a.m. against Aitkin. Eveleth-Gilbert takes on Pequot Lakes following that and Virginia takes to the court again against Pequot Lakes following the Bears match. E-G closes out the quad against Aitkin.
Virginia 7, Hibbing 0
Singles: No. 1, Anna Seitz, V, def. Abigail Sullivan, 6-4, 6-0; No. 2, Ava Warren, V, def. Annika Lundell, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3, Mary Skorich, V, def. Megan Bussey, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4, Megan Kingston, V, def. Mercedes Furin, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Jacie Smith/Anneka Lundgren, V, def. Maddie Rewertz/Allie Bussey, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6, (10-8); No. 2, Jayda Westerbur/Izzy Baggenstoss, V, def. Claire Rewertz/Kasey Jo Renskers, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3, Sydney Cope Robinson/Abby Moore, V, def. Jada Wentland/Alayna Miller, 6-3, 6-1.
Virginia 6,
Thief River Falls 1
Singles: No. 1, Anna Seitz, V, def. Emma Fagerstrom, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2, Ava Warren, V, def. Ayva Yusla, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3, Mary Skorich, V, def. Brooklyn Broadwell, 6-2, 6-0; No. 4, Megan Kingston, V, def. Abby Flaagen, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1, Bella Nelson/Khloe Lund, TRF, def. Anneka Lundgren/Jacie Smith, 6-1, 7-5: No. 2, Jayda Westerber/Izzy Baggenstoss, V, def. Brea Pickett/Gabby Steele, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; No. 3, Abby Moore/Ava Fink, V, def. Brooklyn Brouse/Trista Spears, 7-6, 6-2.
