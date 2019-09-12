Virginia notches win over Bluejackets, 7-0

VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils were hitting on all cylinders Thursday in a 7-0 shutout of Hibbing.
What was behind the strong play?
“I just think we really wanted this one,’’ said Virginia captain Ava Warren.
The Devils were also trying to work on their game and get ready for the upcoming Section 7A Tournament.
Warren added that the No. 1 doubles team of Jacie Smith and Anneka Lundgren played especially well in a 6-1, 6-3 vcitory over Hibbing’s Claire Rewertz and Allie Bussey. Anna Seitz was also strong in her 6-0, 6-0 win over Abigail Sullivan at No. 1 singles, she added.
Also in singles, Warren rolled past Megan Bussey, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2; Mary Skorich also blanked Mercedes Furin at No. 3, 6-0, 6-0; and Megan Kingston cruised past Julia Gherardi, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 4.
In doubles, Jayda Westerbur and Izzy Baggenstoss aced Jada Wentland and Kasey Jo Renskers, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2; and Sydney Cope Robinson and Abby Moore netted the win over Maggie Zieske and Alayna Miller, 6-1, 6-1.
Virginia plays at the Hibbing Invite on Saturday.
Virginia 7, Hibbing 0
Singles: No. 1, Anna Setiz, V, def. Abigail Sullivan, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2, Ava Warren, V. def. Megan Bussey, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3, Mary Skorich, V, def. Mercedes Furin, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4, Megan Kingston, V, def. Julia Gherardi, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1, Jacie Smith/Anneka Lundgren, V, def. Claire Rewertz/Allie Bussey, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2, Jayda Westerbur/Izzy Baggenstoss, V, def. Jada Wentland/Kasey Jo Renskers, 6-1, 6-0: No. 3, Sydney Cope Robinson/Abby Moore, V, def. Maggie Zieske/Alayna Miller 6-1, 6-1.
