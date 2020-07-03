Virginia slips past Int. Falls; Ely now 5-0

VIRGINIA — The Senior Babe Ruth team in Virginia struggled for a good part of Thursday night’s game against International Falls before pulling out a 6-5 victory.
The home team came into seventh inning trailing 5-3, but got an RBI bunt and three walks to score the win.
Head coach Tom Norman laid down an excellent bunt in the seventh inning to score a run. “That was pretty clutch to say the least.’’
International Falls walked in the winning run, but Norman was proud of how his team “responded and came back’’ after trailing 4-0 early on. “I was happy with how they played in the second half of the game.’’
Daniel Moore came on in relief to toss the final 1 2/3 innings, picking up the win in the process. He allowed two hits and walked one, but did not allow any runs to come in.
Nick Peters started the game on the mound for Virginia and went the first 5 1/3 innings. He fanned four batters and allowed five runs on eight hits while walking five.
Norman was pretty happy with the pitching overall considering the team’s last two games got canceled.
“Those guys didn’t skip a beat’’ in their return to action. “I was proud of Daniel Moore coming in and just throwing strikes.’’
At the plate, Landin McCarty led the way with two hits, while Ryan Scherf and Tom Nemanich had one hit each.
Norman credited International Falls starter Blaine Humbert for throwing a “heck of a game’’ and keeping the Virginia hitters off balance. Humbert left the contest in the fifth inning after throwing 11 strikeouts.
Virginia (2-0) hosts Aurora on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Ely 4,
Taconite 3
At Ely, the Senior Babe (Legion) Ruth team made it a perfect five-for-five tonight as Dalton Schreffler struck out 11 while firing a complete-game seven-hitter in Ely’s 4-3 win Thursday over district rival Taconite.
Ely scored three runs in the bottom of the first and made the lead hold up. Tyler D. Housey continued to swing a hot bat, adding two more hits to make it nine in the last three games.
Wednesday’s Game
Ely 17, Hibbing 6
At Hibbing, Cameron McRoberts connected for a first-inning grand slam and finished with three hits and six RBI to help lead Ely past Hibbing, 17-6.
Tyler Housey also went four-for-five at the plate and scored five runs. Trevor Mattson had three RBI, Zach Cheney added two RBI and Trevor Mattson worked three and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief with four strikeouts.
Tuesday’s Game
Ely 9, Eveleth-Gilbert 1
At Ely, Bryce Longwell started on the mound and went six shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out five and benefiting from two double-play balls en route to a 9-1 win over Eveleth-Gilbert.
Tyler Housey went three-for-three with two runs scored and Ely capitalizes on nine walks and two hit by pitch.
Kodi Intihar and Brandon Lind got the only hits for E-G and Zach Lindseth was the losing pitcher, working the first two innings.
E-G is at Cook County and Ely is at International Falls, both Tuesday.
