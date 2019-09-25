Virginia tennis nets win over Eveleth-Gilbert, 6-1

VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils girls’ tennis team won the latest rivalry match with Eveleth-Gilbert Wednesday in convincing fashion.
Virginia controlled most of the matches as they came away with a 6-1 victory on their home court.
“I felt overall we played really good as a team,’’ said junior Jacie Smith. “I think we’re ready to start playoffs and sections.’’
The Blue Devils won three singles matches and swept the doubles.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Lydia Delich picked up her team’s only point with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ava Warren at No. 1 singles.
Elsewhere in singles, Virginia’s Anna Seitz blanked Gianna Odella, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2; Mary Skorich topped Julia Lindseth, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3; and Megan Kingston downed Hannah Beldo, 6-1, 6-1.
In taking all three doubles matches, Smith and Anneka Lundgren defeated McKenna Edstrom and Katelyn Torrel, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1; Izzy Baggenstoss and Jada Westerbur knocked off Anna Beaudette and Mylee Young, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2; and Abby Moore and Sydney Cope Robinson cruised past Kada Ceglar and Emma Ziegler at third doubles, 6-0, 6-2.
Smith said Moore and Cope Robinson played really well and “were on their game’’ during Wednesday’s match.
Asked about her own match, Smith said she and her partner Lundgren started out a bit slow begore they got it going. The tandem has lost in section play this year, which can be traced to playing together for three years. “We’ve been working really hard and playing together for a while.’’
Looking back at the rivalry match, Smith said, “It’s always fun to play Eveleth-Gilbert and it’s good to get the win before playoffs.’’
Virginia plays at Grand Rapids today. E-G is off until the Section 7A Tournament, which is set to start Oct. 7.
Virginia 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 1
Singles: No. 1, Lydia Delich, EG, def. Ava Warren, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2, Anna Seitz, V, def. Gianna Odella, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3, Mary Skorich, V, def. Julia Lindseth, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4, Megan Kingston, V, def. Hannah Beldo, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1, Jacie Smith/Anneka Lundgren, V, def. McKenna Edstrom/Katelyn Torrel, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2, Izzy Baggenstoss/Jada Westerbur, V, def. Anna Beaudette/Mylee Young, 6-1, 6-2: No. 3, Abby Moore/Sydney Cope Robinson, V, def. Kada Ceglar/Emma Ziegler, 6-0, 6-2.
