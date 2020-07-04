Virginia VFW, Junior Babe Ruth teams pick up wins

VIRGINIA — A strong pitching performance by Dylan Hedley combined with some clutch defense led Virginia VFW 1113 over visiting Hermantown, 5-2, in Thursday afternoon’s heat at Stock Field.
Virginia opened the scoring in the second inning when Sawyer Hallin singled then advanced to second when the ball was misplayed in left field.
With two outs Riley Krenz singled through the right side driving in Hallin and getting 1113 on the board.
Virginia went back to work when John Kendall led off the third inning with a double over the left fielder followed by a walk to Hedley. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch before Sam Carlson singled to center increasing the lead to three. A walk to Johnny Erickson set the table for Hallin who drove in both with a single to left and staked 1113 to a 5-0 lead.
Hedley cruised through the first four innings of work on 36 pitches allowing just one hit and one walk. Hermantown put some pressure on Hedley in the 5th with a two out walk to Carter Gunderson, a Will Peterson single, and a walk to Josh Summers to load the bases. Gunderson scored on a wild pitch making the score 5-1 with runners still at second and third. Hedley then got Cruz Runyon to ground out to shortstop Dylan Bartlett on a sharp ground ball just inside of second base.
Hermantown added another run in the sixth on a Caden Olson double to right driving in Wylee Arro who was hit by a pitch. With Olson at second, Hedley then got a strikeout looking, a strikeout swinging, then a fly ball to Kendall in center to end the threat.
After giving up full count singles to both of the first two hitters in the top of the seventh, Hedley got Summers to fly out to Krenz in right for the first out. With runners at first and third a failed suicide squeeze led to Virginia catcher Jacob Koehler tagging out the runner at home for out number two. Hedley then ended the game with a strikeout looking to finish off his complete game.
Hedley finished with just 2 runs allowed on 5 hits, 4 walks, and 4 strikeouts in seven innings of work.
On Tuesday, VFW 1113 will host Cloquet at Stock Field starting at 5 p.m.
JUNIOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL
Virginia2 - 13
Greenway - 2
At Bovey, Ryder Gerulli drove in four on three hits to lead Virginia2 past Greenway 13-2 on Wednesday in Bovey. Gerulli drove in runs with a double in the first, a triple in the fourth, and a single in the fifth.
Virginia2 totaled 14 hits on the day with Gerulli, Joey Aho, Jackson Kendall, Zane Lokken, and Tyler Reid all collecting multiple hits.
Aho and Gage Theilbar led Virginia2 with two stolen bases each as they ran wild on the base paths with a total of nine on the day.
The offensive output was led by Sam Buekema, Kendall, Gerulli, and Reid, who all drove in runs.
Kendall was the winning pitcher for Virginia2 allowing two runs on three hits while striking out eight in his 4 innings of work. Aho threw a hitless 5th inning striking out the final hitter to seal the victory.
Both Jr. Babe Ruth teams will host Monday games at Stock Field with Virginia2 taking on International Falls at 5 p.m. followed by Virginia1 against Ely at 7:15.
Virginia1 - 15
International Falls - 5
At International Falls, the Junior Babe Ruth Virginia1 team got off to a fast start and never looked back on Wednesday when 5 of their first 7 hitters scored runs en route to a 15-5 victory. Emma Lamppa and Damian Tapio each had 3 runs scored with Lamppa, Brant Teideman, and Travis Bird collecting 2 hits each to lead the offensive attack.
Lamppa faced just 12 hitters in 3 innings of work, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 3. Bird and Bennett Simon followed Lamppa with one inning of work each to secure the road victory and run their season record to 3-1.
