Volleyball: Bears, Devils, Wolves, oh my! All 3 cruise in wins

EVELETH — The Golden Bears had another strong night and cruised past International Falls, 3-1 (25-14, 20-25, 25-13, 25-19) Thursday.
Head coach Beth Bittmann said her team’s passing was the best it’s been all seaon and the defense was really good, as well.
“They would hit it at us and we’d dig it up and hit right back at them,’’ she said.
Payton Dosan led the way with 15 kills, while Maggie Landwer added 17 set assists and Lauren Lautigar had 12 set assists. In addition, Emma Westby put down 11 kills, while Emily Kemp and Mikayla Kibbe each recorded six kills.
“Payton Dosan had an exceptional night at the net,’’ Bittmann added.
The Bears play at Mesabi East on Monday and host Cherry on Tuesday.
Virginia 3,
Mesabi East 0
At Aurora, Alli Anderson engineered 32 set assists for Virginia as the visitors blanked Mesabi East, 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 26-24).
Lexiss Trygg also came up with 13 digs and eight kills, while also serving up six aces. In addition, the Devils got 10 kills each from Emily Hejny and Kaylee Iverson.
Mesabi East was led by Emma Baker with 20 set assists, Steph Zimmer with 15 digs and Aliyah Sahr with 13 digs. Lindsey Baribeau and Meghan Walker each put down five kills.
Giants head coach Sara Baribeau said her squad played in a slump and had too many unforced errors in the first two games before rallying in the third game. However, it was too little, too late, she added.
Mesabi East hosts its own tournament on Saturday.
Ely 3,
Bigfork 0
At Ely, the Timberwolves grabbed another 3-0 sweep with a dominant performance over Bigfork, winning their sets 25-14, 25-7, 25-10.
The balanced offensive attack was led by Erika Mattson with eight kills to go along with her two blocks and eight ace serves. McKenna Coughlin added five kills, nine digs and three ace serves. Brielle Kallberg had four kills and three aces and Jenna Merhar tallied four kills and three blocks. McCartney Kaercher finished the evening with 23 set assists.
Ely will be in action this weekend at the Mesabi East Tournament in Aurora.
Hill City 3,
Northeast Range 0
At Babbitt, Hill City cruised past Northeast Range Thursday, 3-0 (25-5, 25-10, 25-13).
No stats were available.
Tuesday’s Game
At Deer River, Emma Westby put down 10 kills in Tuesday night’s match to help lead Eveleth-Gilbert past the Warriors, 3-1 (25-23, 13-25, 25-11, 25-21).
The Bears’ Maggie Landwer also came up with 10 set assists, while Payton Dosan and Ashley Pionk each chipped in with five digs.
