Wolves take down Silver Bay, 84-62

ELY — The Ely boys’ basketball team picked up their 20th win of the season Monday with an 84-62 win over visiting Silver Bay.
The Timberwolves were led by Dylan Fenske’s 32 points, as well as 23 points from Will Davies. Davies knocked down a game-high seven three pointers for Ely. Eric Omerza finished with 15 points.
The Mariners were paced by Mason Ollman with 20 points. Riley Tiboni tallied 16 and Manor Ollman chipped in with 12.
Ely (20-5) will close out the regular season on Friday when they play host to Wrenshall.
SB 24 38 — 62
Ely 43 41 — 84
Silver Bay: Caleb Krech 2, Mason Ollman 20, Derek Thompson 2, Cash Williams 3, Coby Olson 5, Riley Tiboni 16, Manor Ollman 12, Tanner Halvorson 2; Three pointers: Mas. Ollman 2, Man. Ollman 3, Tiboni 2, Williams 1; Free throws: 5-9; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: Olson.
Ely: Joey Bianco 4, Brock Latourell 2, Eric Omerza 15, Emmett Faltesek 3, Dylan Fenske 32, Will Davies 23, Harry Simons 3, Bryce Longwell 2; Three pointers: Davies 7, Faltesek 1, Simons 1, Omerza 1; Free throws: 6-7; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
