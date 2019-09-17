Wolves win at Paul Bauer Invite

GRAND RAPIDS — The Ely boys’ cross country team scored three runners inside the top six Tuesday on their way to a team win at the Paul Bauer Invite in Grand Rapids Tuesday.
Senior Luke Olson came home as the meet winner, finishing with a time of 17:07.4 to lead the Timberwolves. On the girls’ side, Mesabi East’s Ava Hill was the individual champion with a time of 19:19.8.
Ely’s Emmett Faltesek finished in third with a time of 17:15.9 and teammate Jasper Johnston was sixth, stopping the clock at 17:43.7.
Locally, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Aaron Nelson was the next highest finisher outside the winning team. Ultimately, he took fourth with a time of 17:28.3. Eveleth-Gilbert’s Andrew Larsen was the next highest area finisher, taking 12th with a time of 18:18.3.
Just behind Larsen was MI-B’s JD Kayfes, who stopped his time at 18:27.9, enough for 13th place.
Mesabi East finished with a pair of runners inside the top 20 to lead their effort with Kody Frey taking 16th (18:42.5) and Carter Skelton taking 17th (18:45.0).
Golden Bear senior Robert Kelson finished his day in 21st place with a time of 19:16.8. Finishing in 25th was Ely’s Raif Olson with his time of 19:21.9.
Just behind Olson was Eveleth-Gilbert’s Jared Delich, who took 26th with his time of 19:22.6.
In points, Ely won with 69, Eveleth-Gilbert was sixth with 140, MI-B was eighth with 184 and Mesabi East finished 10th with 207.
o
On the girls’ side, Mountain Iron-Buhl eighth grader Liz Nelson finished runner-up to Hill after she crossed the finish line at 20:17.4. Hill’s teammate, Lydia Skelton, finished not far back in third at 20:44.7.
Rounding out the top five was Eveleth-Gilbert’s Natalie Fultz, who finished with a time of 21:21.5.
Ely eighth grader Zoe Devine took home eighth place Tuesday with a time of 21:42.0, while her teammate Phoebe Helms was 12th, finishing in 22:30.3.
Ranger sophomore Ava Butler was the next highest area finisher, taking 17th with her time of 23:19.9. Not far behind in 19th was her fellow MI-B teammate Brooke Niska, who finished with a time of 23:32.0.
Ely’s Sydney Durkin capped off the top 20 with a time of 23:33.1, while Mesabi East’s Hannah Hannuksela was 22nd with a time of 23:38.4. Also inside the top 25 was Eveleth-Gilbert’s Amara Wilcox, who finished 23rd with a time of 23:44.2.
Hermantown took home the team championship on the girls’ side with 81 points. Mesabi East finished in third with 94, while Ely was 4th with 98. Mountain Iron-Buhl finished sixth at 136 and Eveleth-Gilbert was eighth at 171.
Area runners will be back on the course Saturday at the Milaca Mega Meet.
Paul Bauer Cross Country Invite, Grand Rapids
Girls’ team scores: 1, Hermantown, 81; 2, Hibbing, 93; 3, Mesabi East, 94; 4, Ely, 98; 5, Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum, 103; 6, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 136; 7, Grand Rapids, 160; 8, Eveleth-Gilbert, 171; 9, Carlton/Wrenshall, 174.
Boys’ team scores: 1, Ely, 69; 2, Cromwell-Wright, 95; 3, Carlton/Wrenshall, 126; 4, Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum, 136; 5, Grand Rapids, 136; 6, Eveleth-Gilbert, 140; 7, Duluth Denfeld, 144; 8, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 184; 9, Hibbing, 203; 10, Mesabi East, 207; 11, Hermantown, 249; 12, Lakeview Christian, 334; 13, Chisholm, 359.
Girls’ individual results (top three plus top half area finishers): 1, Ava Hill, ME, 19:19.8; 2, Liz Nelson, MIB, 20:17.4; 3, Lydia Skelton, ME, 20:44.7; 5, Natalie Fultz, EG, 21:21.5; 8, Zoe Devine, Ely, 21:42.0; 12, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 22:30.3; 17, Ava Butler, MIB, 23:19.9; 19, Brooke Niska, MIB, 23:32.0; 20, Sydney Durkin, Ely, 23:33.1; 22, Hannah Hannuksela, ME, 23:38.4; 23, Amara Wilcox, EG, 23:44.2; 29, Julia Schwinghamer, Ely, 24:11.8; 33, Layla Rajkovich, Chis, 24:45.5.
Boys’ individual results (top three plus top half area finishers): 1, Luke Olson, Ely, 17:07.4; 2, Isaac fink, DD, 17:13.4; 3, Emmett Faltesek, Ely, 17:15.9; 4, Aaron Nelson, MIB, 17:28.3; 6, Jasper Johnston, 17:43.7; 12, Andrew Larsen, EG, 18:18.3; 13, JD Kayfes, MIB, 18:27.9; 16, Kody Frey, ME, 18:42.5; 17, Carter Skelton, ME, 18:45.0; 21, Robert Kelson, EG, 19:16.8; 25, Raif Olson, Ely, 19:21.9; 26, Jared Delich, EG, 19:22.6; 35, Connor Matschiner, EG, 19:51.3; 36, Harry Simons, Ely, 19:57.3; 38, Rylen Niska, MIB, 20:01.3; 40, Joey Bianco, Ely, 20:04.9; 41, Dylan Fenske, Ely, 20:05.7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.