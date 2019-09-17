Wolves win at Paul Bauer Invite

GRAND RAPIDS — The Ely boys’ cross country team scored three runners inside the top six Tuesday on their way to a team win at the Paul Bauer Invite in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

Senior Luke Olson came home as the meet winner, finishing with a time of 17:07.4 to lead the Timberwolves. On the girls’ side, Mesabi East’s Ava Hill was the individual champion with a time of 19:19.8.

Ely’s Emmett Faltesek finished in third with a time of 17:15.9 and teammate Jasper Johnston was sixth, stopping the clock at 17:43.7.

Locally, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Aaron Nelson was the next highest finisher outside the winning team. Ultimately, he took fourth with a time of 17:28.3. Eveleth-Gilbert’s Andrew Larsen was the next highest area finisher, taking 12th with a time of 18:18.3.

Just behind Larsen was MI-B’s JD Kayfes, who stopped his time at 18:27.9, enough for 13th place.

Mesabi East finished with a pair of runners inside the top 20 to lead their effort with Kody Frey taking 16th (18:42.5) and Carter Skelton taking 17th (18:45.0).

Golden Bear senior Robert Kelson finished his day in 21st place with a time of 19:16.8. Finishing in 25th was Ely’s Raif Olson with his time of 19:21.9.

Just behind Olson was Eveleth-Gilbert’s Jared Delich, who took 26th with his time of 19:22.6.

In points, Ely won with 69, Eveleth-Gilbert was sixth with 140, MI-B was eighth with 184 and Mesabi East finished 10th with 207.

o

On the girls’ side, Mountain Iron-Buhl eighth grader Liz Nelson finished runner-up to Hill after she crossed the finish line at 20:17.4. Hill’s teammate, Lydia Skelton, finished not far back in third at 20:44.7.

Rounding out the top five was Eveleth-Gilbert’s Natalie Fultz, who finished with a time of 21:21.5.

Ely eighth grader Zoe Devine took home eighth place Tuesday with a time of 21:42.0, while her teammate Phoebe Helms was 12th, finishing in 22:30.3.

Ranger sophomore Ava Butler was the next highest area finisher, taking 17th with her time of 23:19.9. Not far behind in 19th was her fellow MI-B teammate Brooke Niska, who finished with a time of 23:32.0.

Ely’s Sydney Durkin capped off the top 20 with a time of 23:33.1, while Mesabi East’s Hannah Hannuksela was 22nd with a time of 23:38.4. Also inside the top 25 was Eveleth-Gilbert’s Amara Wilcox, who finished 23rd with a time of 23:44.2.

Hermantown took home the team championship on the girls’ side with 81 points. Mesabi East finished in third with 94, while Ely was 4th with 98. Mountain Iron-Buhl finished sixth at 136 and Eveleth-Gilbert was eighth at 171.

Area runners will be back on the course Saturday at the Milaca Mega Meet.

Paul Bauer Cross Country Invite, Grand Rapids

Girls’ team scores: 1, Hermantown, 81; 2, Hibbing, 93; 3, Mesabi East, 94; 4, Ely, 98; 5, Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum, 103; 6, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 136; 7, Grand Rapids, 160; 8, Eveleth-Gilbert, 171; 9, Carlton/Wrenshall, 174.

Boys’ team scores: 1, Ely, 69; 2, Cromwell-Wright, 95; 3, Carlton/Wrenshall, 126; 4, Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum, 136; 5, Grand Rapids, 136; 6, Eveleth-Gilbert, 140; 7, Duluth Denfeld, 144; 8, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 184; 9, Hibbing, 203; 10, Mesabi East, 207; 11, Hermantown, 249; 12, Lakeview Christian, 334; 13, Chisholm, 359.

Girls’ individual results (top three plus top half area finishers): 1, Ava Hill, ME, 19:19.8; 2, Liz Nelson, MIB, 20:17.4; 3, Lydia Skelton, ME, 20:44.7; 5, Natalie Fultz, EG, 21:21.5; 8, Zoe Devine, Ely, 21:42.0; 12, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 22:30.3; 17, Ava Butler, MIB, 23:19.9; 19, Brooke Niska, MIB, 23:32.0; 20, Sydney Durkin, Ely, 23:33.1; 22, Hannah Hannuksela, ME, 23:38.4; 23, Amara Wilcox, EG, 23:44.2; 29, Julia Schwinghamer, Ely, 24:11.8; 33, Layla Rajkovich, Chis, 24:45.5.

Boys’ individual results (top three plus top half area finishers): 1, Luke Olson, Ely, 17:07.4; 2, Isaac fink, DD, 17:13.4; 3, Emmett Faltesek, Ely, 17:15.9; 4, Aaron Nelson, MIB, 17:28.3; 6, Jasper Johnston, 17:43.7; 12, Andrew Larsen, EG, 18:18.3; 13, JD Kayfes, MIB, 18:27.9; 16, Kody Frey, ME, 18:42.5; 17, Carter Skelton, ME, 18:45.0; 21, Robert Kelson, EG, 19:16.8; 25, Raif Olson, Ely, 19:21.9; 26, Jared Delich, EG, 19:22.6; 35, Connor Matschiner, EG, 19:51.3; 36, Harry Simons, Ely, 19:57.3; 38, Rylen Niska, MIB, 20:01.3; 40, Joey Bianco, Ely, 20:04.9; 41, Dylan Fenske, Ely, 20:05.7.

