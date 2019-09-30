Wrens fend off Rangers, 3-2

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rangers girls’ volleyball team had things going their way Monday night with a 2-1 lead over Wrenshall.
Mountain Iron-Buhl even had a five-point lead in game four, which could have sealed the match.
However, the Wrens hung around and rallied to win game four and rallied again in game five to win the match 3-2 (20-25, 25-18, 12-25, 26-24, 15-12).
Serving was one trouble spot that contributed to the MI-B loss, said head coach Megan Preiner.
“We had 15 missed serves tonight. So that’s obviosuly 15 points in the whole 5 sets that we lost. That really killed us. Brings the momentum down and shifts it from our side to their side. That really stood out to me.’’
Morgan Dircks, Miah Gellerstedt, Jordan Zubich and Paris Pontinen helped the Rangers get off to a good start in game one. MI-B led 19-13 after a successful Paris Pontinen tip. She later added a kill, as did Gellerstedt to make it 21-15. A few miscues by the Rangers let Wrenshall close the gap, but an ace by Dircks and a block by Zubich sealed the opening game, 25-20.
The Rangers fell behind early in game two and never led as the Wrens tied the match at 1-1 with a 25-18 victory.
It was MI-B’s turn to take charge in game three as Zubich, Pontinen, McKinley Kvas and Laney Ryan fueled the home team to a 7-4 lead. Skylar Mattila chipped in with a kill and MI-B had a 15-9 advantage.
Zubich then connected for a kill, as did Kvas and Ryan. Pontinen also served up an ace which helped MI-B take a 22-11 lead late and going on to win game three, 25-12.
But game four would be a key point in the match. The Rangers trailed 8-4 before Gellerstedt, Zubich, Kvas and Ryan would help lead them back to take a 12-11 advantage. The home team would hold the lead until the Wrens grabbed it back at 22-21. Zubich’s kill tied things up at 22-22 and two scoring hits by Ryan put MI-B up 24-23.
However, the Rangers had two miscues, which allowed an ace by Wrenshall’s Anne Mattson to give the game to the Wrens, 26-24.
Early in game five, MI-B had clearly lost the momentum and fell behind 6-1. The Rangers didn’t give up and came back to take a 10-9 lead after kills by Dircks and Gellerstedt. The teams battled to an 11-11 tie before two MI-B miscues made it 13-11 for the Wrens. Brooke Kent ultimately scored two of the last three points on kills to complete the Wrenshall comeback, 15-12.
Despite the loss, Preiner was proud of her girls for coming back in game five. “I told them it’s hard to get down 4 or 5 points in the beginning of the game because come playoffs teams are going to take advantage of that.’’ ... and we need to be able to “get a side out and get that ball back.’’
The MI-B coach also had a message for her team.
“We just have to come prepared because playoffs are coming up and every game matters.’’
She also believes her team can be more consistent as the season winds down.
“I think we have to just believe in ourselves and come out ready to play every game, point one, game one and play with the same intensity the whole way through.’’
Overall, the Rangers were fueled by Dircks and Gellerstedt with 20 digs each, Zubich with 10 kills and four ace serves from Pontinen and three more from Gellerstedt.
Wrenshall was paced by Janae Sjodin with 27 digs, Jenna Johnson with 25 set assists, Maggie Sowada with 38 digs, and Kent with 13 kills and 15 digs.
The Rangers play at Cook County on Monday.
North Woods 3,
Cook County 1
At Grand Marias, the North Woods volleyball team rode solid offensive performances from Kayla Tschida and Coley Olson to pick up a 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21) win over Cook County Monday night.
Tschida led the night in kills with 13 to go along with her eight digs. Olson added 11 kills and seven digs for the Grizzlies.
Abbi Shuster and Tori Olson combined for 10 ace serves with Shuster serving up six to Olson’s four. Morgan Burnett finished with 25 set assists as well as nine digs and three ace serves.
The Grizzlies are off for the rest of the week and will play host to Nashwauk-Keewatin next Monday.
Ely 3
Northeast Range 1
At Babbitt, the Northeast Range volleyball saw some good glimpses of what’s to come in their program Monday night, but ultimately fell to Ely 3-1 (25-13, 25-6, 22-25, 25-12).
With standout middle hitter Hannah Reichensperger out for the season with a broken finger, the Nighthawks had a slow start before putting together a third game that showed them at their best.
“It was a slow start,” head coach Jodi Reichensperger said. “We had a lot of switching around and people trying to figure things out but I think in the third set, everyone had a chance to play and we did some really good things out there. There were some surprised that got us really excited, especially for what our team might look like in the future.”
For Northeast Range, Natalie Nelmark finished with 12 kills and one block, while Maude Lenz added five kills. Lara Poderzay finished with 19 set assists and Jenna Smith had 21 digs.
For the Timberwolves, McKenna Coughlin put down 17 kills to go with her three aces. Jenna Merhar and Rachel Coughlin added 10 and eight kills, respectively. McCartney Kaercher tallied 35 set assists and 10 ace serves.
Northeast Range will travel to Nashwauk-Keewatin for a date tonight with the Spartans, while Ely is set to play host to Lakeview Christian. Both games plan to start at 7 p.m.
