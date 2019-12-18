50 years of Virginia wrestling

VIRGINIA — Current Virginia Area wrestling head coach Dennis Benz hit the nail squarely on the head at Tuesday’s recognition of program founding coach Roger Nelson.
“We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you,’’ Benz told Nelson before a crowd gathered to see Nelson receive a plaque for his crucial role in getting Virginia wrestling going 50 years ago.
Benz later said, “they don’t make many like him. He’s a great man. You can’t replace guys like that.’’
Nelson, now 73, vividly and fondly remembers his years leading the program. Nelson officially retired in 2002.
In the early 1970s, the area was booming, he said, and there were lots of kids. “We had a really good time and we had really, really good kids.’’
Nelson, whose grandson Gavin is now in the program as a seventh-grader, said the team originally started out with 70 wrestlers but was down to 50 by the end of the week.
“It’s a tough sport. Not everybody is a wrestler and they find that out pretty quickly.’’
Virginia wrestling started at the former Horace Mann school lunchroom and had just a 30-by-30 mat for its home events.
“That’s the only mat we had for a long time,’’ Nelson said. “We had to haul it (in the back of a dump truck) to the gym every meet.’’
The program grew rapidly thanks to Nelson’s leadership. “It wasn’t that long before we had a pretty solid bunch of kids.’’
About four years into his tenure, the former coach recalls when state-ranked Grand Rapids (No. 5) came to town and Virginia nearly knocked them off. “We had them on the ropes, we really did.’’
He said things happened that weren’t supposed to happen in four separate matches. Each match “would have won the meet for Virginia,’’ he added.
Ironically, Grand Rapids then turned around and defeated No. 1 Anoka the next Saturday.
o
Nelson was a standout high school and junior college wrestler himself.
“I wrestled in high school. I went to state when I was a junior. I got hurt when I was a senior’’ at St. James High School in southern Minnesota.
He went on to wrestle at Worthington junior college and finished sixth in the JUCO national wrestling tournament at 167 pounds. In addition, he was a two-time JUCO conference champion and took third in the NIC conference meet at Bemidji, Minn.
Nelson added that he should have went to Nationals because he qualified through his third place finish. He ended up not going because he felt he was third at the conference level and wondered how he could do anything at Nationals. However, his coach came back from Nationals and told him the guy he beat for third in the conference took second place at Nationals.
o
As the Virginia head coach, he still remembers his team’s first match with Greenway in Coleraine because “the uniforms didn’t arrive until the second match.’’ He added that everyone was pinned that day, except for Lloyd Jones, who was unbeaten and unscored upon that year.
Benz said they had some “tough kids’’ back then when there was only one class of wrestling. Placing at state meant, “you were a tough son of a gun.’’
Virginia had many wrestlers over the years that put in the effort to be a part of the team, said Nelson, who wanted to thank them for that.
I’ve got some really good friends that wrestled for me. They also came back and helped coach too.
“It’s more about those people being part of my family than anything else. It’s all about family.’’
o
Benz knows just how dedicated Nelson has been over the years as a coach and a fan. Benz came to Virginia 32 years ago, came in the wrestling room and volunteered for a lot of years when Nelson and Rick Erickson were running the program
“They were doing a good job. I was happy to be part of it. We just kept getting better and better too,’’ said Benz, who felt luck to give the recognition plaque to Nelson.
Nelson is now a dedicated fan, which includes attending many matches and also the state tournament.
“He truly is a great individual,’’ Benz said.
