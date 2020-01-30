Zubich drops 61 for Rangers in win over Giants

AURORA — Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Asher Zubich put down a monumental performance Thursday night, dropping 61 points to lead the Rangers past Mesabi East, 93-81.
Zubich’s game was nothing short of remarkable according to Mesabi East head coach Dan Darbo.
“I’ve never seen a performance like that in all my life,” Darbo said. “It was incredible. He hit everything: Long threes, driving to the basketball, free throws.”
The game was tied up at 80 apiece with two and a half minutes to play, but shortly after, Mesabi East’s Kody Frey and Tyler Ritter fouled out. From there, the Rangers hit their shots while the Giants couldn’t buy a bucket.
Zubich finished the contest with eight threes to go along with his performance. Nikolas Jesch had 18 for MI-B.
Mesabi East was led by Hunter Hannuksela with 31. Frey had 17, Ritter had 16 and Cody Fallstrom had 11.
MI-B (8-9) will host International Falls tonight while the Giants (4-11) will travel to Eveleth on Monday.
MIB 40 53 — 93
ME 41 40 — 81
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Nels Parenteau 6, Asher Zubich 61, Jeffrey Kayfes 3, Riley Busch 3, Nikolas Jesch 18, Lukas Madson 2; Three pointers: Zubich 8, Kayfes, Jesch 1; Free throws: 19-21; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 4, Hunter Hannuksela 31, Kody Frey 17, Ethan Fallstrom 2, Cody Fallstrom 11, Tyler Ritter 16; Three pointers: Leffel 1, Hannuksela 3, Frey 2; Free throws: 13-18; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Frey, Ritter.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Northeast Range 53,
Fond du Lac 46
At Babbitt, the Northeast Range girls’ basketball team used a balanced scoring act to pick up a 53-46 win over visiting Fond du Lac Ojibwe Thursday evening.
Jenna Smith and Casey Zahnow paced the Nighthawks with 17 points apiece. Thia Lossing added 11 for her squad.
“I thought we came out with a little more intensity today on the defensive end,” said Northeast Range head coach Paxton Goodsky. “That intensity set the pace for us. A lot of people stepped up for us on offense and we were able to work the ball inside more effectively.”
Allison Cooley led Fond du Lac with 18 with Solai Mohr adding 10.
Northeast Range is set to travel to Silver Bay on Monday.
FDL 18 28 — 46
NER 30 23 — 53
Fond du Lac: Solai Mohr 10, Allison Cooley 18, Tannia Miaquadace 9, Makayla Miaquadace 4, Cheyenne Olson 5; Three pointers: Mohr 2, Cooley 1, T. Miaquadace 1, Olson 1; Free throws: 3-5; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Northeast Range: Thia Lossing 11, Natalie Nelmark 8, Jenna Smith 17, Casey Zahnow 17; Three pointers: Smith 3; Free throws: 10-16; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Deer River 66,
North Woods 57
At Cook, the Grizzlies put three players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors came away with a 66-57 victory.
North Woods was led by Brynn Simpson with 16, Sasha Strong with 15 and Kennedy Wardas with 14.
The Grizzlies (7-11) host Carlton on Monday.
D. River 24 42 — 66
N. Woods 22 35 — 57
DR: Nevaeh Evans 1, Shannon Reigel 18, Olexa O’Hern 11, Jessica Reigel 9, Torii Anttila 4, Grace Bergland 21, Kristin Schaaf 2. 3-pointers: S. Reigel 1, O’Hern 1, J. Reigel 1. Free throws: 24-39. Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: Bergland.
NW: Coley Olson 4, Madison Dantes 2, Hannah Kinsey 4, Kennedy Wardas 14, Brynn Simpson 16, Madison Spears 2, Sasha Strong 15. 3-pointers: Strong 3. Free throws: 16-31. Total fouls: 27. Fouled out: Olson, Kinsey.
Cherry 70,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 13
NASHWAUK — The Tigers had 12 players in the scoring column en route to the win over the Spartans on the road Thursday.
Only two players hit double figures for Cherry (15-3), Katie Peterson with 12 and Jessa Schroetter 11.
Madison Owens led Nashwauk-Keewatin with seven points.
Cherry hosts Pine River-Backus at 2:30 p.m., Saturday.
CHS 45 25 — 70
NK 6 7 — 13
Cherry: Bailey Kowarsch 7, Abby Reinerson 2, Katie Peterson 12, Lauren Staples 7, Karlee Grondahl 5, Andi Selkow 2, Olivia Baasi 2, Kacie Zaganjar 6, Kaelynn Kudis 8, Jessa Schroetter 11, Riley Mancina 3, Jillan Sajdak 5.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Johnnie Waldovgel 1, Madison Owens 7, Kiara Clusiau 4, Emily Howard 1.
Total Fouls: Cherry 9; Nashwauk-Keewatin 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 9-14; Nashwauk-Keewatin 2-4; 3-pointers: Kowarsch, Grondahl, Kudis 2, Sajdak, Owens.
Chisholm 51,
Littlefork-Big Falls 47
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks got just enough offense to beat the Vikings at home Thursday on Bob McDonald Court.
Jordan Temple had 14 points and Sofie Anderson 12 to pace Chisholm
Destiny Piekarsky had 24 for Littlefork-Big Falls. Emily Fairchild finished with 17.
LBF 23 24 — 47
CHS 31 20 — 51
Littlefork-Big Falls: Destiny Piekarsky 24, Emily Fairchild 17, Dani Erickson 4, McKenzie Swenson 2.
Chisholm: Jordan Temple 14, Sofie Andeson 12, Katie Pearson 8, Tresa Baumgard 7, Hannah Kne 6, Lola Huhta 4.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 17; Chisholm 19; Fouled Out: Baumgard, Pearson; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 16-27; Chisholm 10-20; 3-pointers: Fairchild 3, Anderson 2, Temple.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Eveleth-Gilbert 5,
International Falls 2
At International Falls, Anneka Lundgren netted a pair of goals and three other Golden Bears scored en route to a 5-2 victory over the Broncos.
Sydni Richards got things started in the first before Kylie Baranzelli and Autumn Gregorich both lit the lamp to give Eveleth-Gilbert Area a 3-1 lead after the opening stanza.
Lundgren made it 4-1 early in the second and then scored again in the third to close out the scoring.
In the net, Rachel Woods recorded 12 saves to get the win.
The Bears closed out the regular season with a 9-14-1 record. The Section 7A Tournament begins on Tuesday.
E-G 3 1 1 — 5
IF 1 1 0 — 2
First period: 1, IF, Emma Erickson (unassisted), 3:57; 2, EG, Sydni Richards (unassisted), 7:10; 3, EG, Kylie Baranzelli (Richards), 11:43; 4, EG, Autumn Gregorich (Katelyn Torrel, Sophia Flatley), 15:01.
Second period: 5, EG, Anneka Lundgren (Anna Seitz, Richards), 1:51; 6, IF, Erickson (Kaylee Scholler), 10:38.
Third period: 7, EG, Lundgren (Seitz, Jennie Krause), 12:20.
Saves: Macey Marcotte, IF, 5-22-17—44; Rachel Woods, EG, 6-1-5—12.
Penalties: IF, 3-for-6 minutes; E-G, 3-for-6 minutes.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Eveleth-Gilbert 4,
Duluth Marshall 3
At Duluth, the Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ hockey team used a pair of goals from Elliot Van Orsdel to skate past Duluth Marshall Thursday, 4-3.
Both of Van Orsdel’s goals came late in the first period as the Bears led 2-1 at the first intermission.
Hunter Levander made it a 3-1 Bears lead scoring on a penality shot halfway through the second period.
The Hilltoppers made it s 3-2 game early in the third period but Eveleth-Gilbert put it away with a goal by Nick Troutwine at 11:21. Marshall added one more goal with under a minute to play but it was too little, too late for the home team.
Noah Shuck stopped 16 shots in the win for the Golden Bears.
Eveleth-Gilbert (15-7-1) will play host to Hibbing next Thursday.
EG 2 1 1 — 4
DM 1 0 2 — 3
First Period
1, DM, Brendan Pfahl (Blake Bachand), 5:31; 2, EG, Elliot Van Orsdel (Bryce Kopp), 13:24; 3, EG, Van Orsdel (Will Troutwine), PP, 14:32.
Second Period
4, EG, Hunter Levander, PS, 8:49.
Third Period
5, DM, Vance Johnson (Dakota Oman, Bachand), 1:39; 6, EG, Nick Troutwine (Van Orsdel, 5 Troutwine), 11:21; 7, DM, Johnson (Gruff Pichetti, Carson Mehling), 16:20.
Penalties-Minutes: EG 8-24,; DM 5-10.
Goalie saves: Noah Shuck, EG, 3-5-8—16; Austin Wick, DM, 14-10-8—32.
