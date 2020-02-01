Kobe accident: No more media business as usual

There is not much I can say about Kobe Bryant that hasn’t already been said by others.
He was an NBA all-timer. His intensity and tenaciousness on the court was something all athletes can aspire to, and his deep love of his four daughters was something all fathers can aspire to, as well.
And yes, there were events in his past that cannot be overlooked or omitted when talking about his life and legacy.
Aside from being saddened by Kobe’s death, though, I was incredibly disgusted by the actions of TMZ.
They had the news of the helicopter crash way before anyone else did, and they ran with it without any regard for the victims or their families. Imagine reading about the death of your loved ones on Facebook or Twitter before the local authorities had a chance to contact them. It was a devastating blow made even worse by TMZ’s paparazzi-like tactics.
L.A. County Undersheriff Tim Murakami tweeted, “I am saddened that I was gathering facts as a media outlet reported … Kobe had passed. I understand getting the scoop but please allow us time to make personal notifications to their loved ones. It’s very cold to hear of the loss via media. Breaks my heart.”
Dale Hansen, a sports anchor with ABC affiliate WFAA in Dallas, was less kind. In his weekly TV segment he took aim at TMZ and other media outlets who he said embarrassed themselves by rushing to get the scoop, and getting it wrong.
“I have been arguing against this insatiable thirst to be first with a story for more than 30 years now,” Hansen said. “I’d rather be right than first, but it’s a game that is played out in every newsroom in America. And outside the newsroom, there’s not three people in America who know where they heard it first — or care.
“When we live in a world where the media is referred to as ‘the enemy of the people,’ providing our critics with the ammunition they need hardly makes our industry better.”
The media can’t keep doing business as usual. At some point being right has to become more important than being first.
o
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.