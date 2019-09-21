Loss to GB a summary of Vikes’ struggles

Last Sunday’s loss to Green Bay was a microcosm of almost everything that has gone wrong for the Vikings in the Mike Zimmer era.
The kicking game stunk it up again, with Dan Bailey missing on both a field goal and an extra point (hat tip to Stefon Diggs for making the latter attempt a lot harder with a stupid penalty). Those four points could have significantly changed how the game played out, as the Packers ultimately won by just five.
The offensive line is still not up to par despite dominating in the run game thus far. Pass protection has been poor-- according to Pro Football Focus, Kirk Cousins has been pressured on 48 percent of his throws.
To put it into perspective, that’s nearly 10 percent more pressure than the next-worst offensive line has allowed.
This isn’t meant to absolve Cousins, either. He was awful against Green Bay, missing open receivers and making the worst possible throw at the worst time with that boneheaded, back-foot toss into double coverage in the end zone.
Cousins needs to play a lot better, but so does his protection.
It’s dumbfounding that with as much that has been invested into boosting the offense -- the hiring of coach Gary Kubiak and his clan, new contracts for Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph, Cousins’ crazy guaranteed deal and a revamped line -- that Minnesota still doesn’t have an offense it can rely on.
Could the issue be Zimmer’s philosophy? He has made it clear he wants to win games by running the ball and playing good defense, and that’s fine when it works like it did in Week 1 against Atlanta.
Zimmer’s defense didn’t come ready to play against the Packers, though, putting the team in an early 21-point hole. At that point you need your passing game to help dig you out, and it just didn’t happen.
Defense is supposed to be his bread and butter, but for an allegedly elite group Zimmer’s guys seem to have too many game-breaking lapses. That’s got to be fixed.
Minnesota has a chance to “get right” with Oakland coming to town this weekend, but the Vikings have already thrown away one winnable game and the schedule gets a lot tougher come November. They can’t keep shooting themselves in the foot.
o
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.