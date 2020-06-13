BIWABIK — The offerings at Giant Ridge continue to expand this summer/ Up from just two mountain biking trails that were open during the summer of 2018, the resort now boasts four first-class trails with a fifth trail set to open very soon.
The two trails from 2018 — Leap Frog and Sector 12 — were joined by Kitty Kat and Tadpole in 2019 and they’ll soon be joined by Goliath — a double black diamond freeride trail, the most difficult one yet for Giants Ridge.
Kitty Kat, a green technical trail, and Tadpole, a green freeride trail, are both a little more generous to beginner riders according to Director of Mountain Sports Benji Neff.
“These are for people that are a little newer to mountain biking and gravity mountain biking,” Neff said. “This gives them an avenue to try it out but there’s still an element of risk and they’re still not without challenge. They’re the first step on the progression scale here at the ridge.”
Leapfrog, an intermediate-level trail, and Sector 12, the first black diamond trail at Giants Ridge are next on that scale and will help riders get ready for Goliath once it opens.
“Goliath is very challenging. It’s got some big berms, some really challenging jumps and it’s right underneath our chair lift. Everyone on the lift can see what’s happening when someone’s heading down it. We want it to be our signature trail here once it’s opened. People who have seen it as they ride up the lift have been drooling over it.”
Neff says Giants Ridge has seen a large increase in summer visitation and attributes that to the increased variety of trails, as well as the effects of COVID-19 keeping potential patrons indoors over the spring months.
“We’re very fortunate to see all these people wanting to come check us out this summer. The guests seem to really be enjoying it so far. We try to have something available for most riders so we like that we can provide trails all across the difficulty spectrum.
“It’s huge to have people coming back to the resort after things were closed early during ski season. People have a reason to come out here and recreate. We’re still not back to 100% normal just like a lot of other places but it’s been good to be able to open the doors back up to riders.”
Neff says Giants Ridge and its staff are doing everything they can to help patrons enjoy the experience while being in compliance with health guidelines set forth by the government.
“We’re doing a lot of the leg work so guests don’t have to worry too much. We’ve just now started allowing people to come into the chalet to buy tickets. We’ve been doing it entirely contactless prior to that to stay in compliance.
“We have occupancy limits on the spaces and we’ll be disinfecting the chairs people ride on. Our staff wears masks and we’ll be asking guests to load and unload their own bikes so there’s one less person coming in contact with them. We’ve put a lot of safeguards in place to help us stay compliant and avoid the risks. The guests will have to make the decision for themselves if they want to come out but we’re trying to put our best foot forward to help them out.”
With trail No. 5 nearly ready to go, Neff says there’s still plenty more to come when it comes to mountain biking at the ridge.
“Once Goliath is wrapped up, we’ll move on to a few more trails. We want to keep providing the best mountain biking experience we can. With the increased visitation, it feels like all the things we’ve been working towards over the last few years are really starting to come together and it’s just a really exciting time for us here.”
