VIRGINIA — The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out youth sports for months across the state, region and country. But more than just youth sports were affected by the safety measures put in place.
The Nort’landers Masters Swim Club saw a large portion of their season wiped out, including this year’s state and national swimming championships. Masters swim clubs are for swimmers ages 18 and older following high school.
The Nort’landers, however, still received some high recognition this year, with the 800 yard relay team achieving a top 10 finish nationally in the men’s 45-plus age group.
Virginia’s Jim Hafdahl, 64, Eveleth’s Jeff Brown, 59, Chisholm’s Tom Pogue, 66, and Duluth’s Tim Timmermann, 47, made up the relay team and posted the ninth best time in their division at 11:45.53.
“It’s a privilege to get top 10 nationally,” Hafdahl, a 20-year Nort’landers veteran, said Wednesday in a telephone interview. “Us Nort’landers, we don’t swim too seriously. We swim for fitness, camaraderie and just for good swims.”
The Nort’landers practice together one day a month and more on their own and all come together regularly for scheduled meets in and around the Twin Cities. Currently, about a dozen swimmers swim with the Nort’landers.
State and national meets were canceled in early March according to Hafdahl.
“Everybody has their goals they want to hit at the state meet. Everyone wants to be in shape to get their good swims. ... But they canceled everything March 1 across the nation. It was all just really quick how they shut everything down for the season.”
With no official meets to take part in, The Minnesota LMSC (Local Masters Swim Clubs) took the best times from each club and submitted them to the U.S. Masters Swimming national office where the top times were then sorted out.
Hafdahl says the Nort’landers particularly enjoy the relay events for many different reasons.
“I think the relays are just a good way to have a good, fun swim and not worry about working too hard while also scoring points for the team. We tried for many years to win state championships as a team but we just didn’t have the numbers to pull it off, so doing relays still gives us that fun team atmosphere.”
Hafdahl says the camaraderie is one of the main reasons some of the Nort’landers have stuck together for so long.
“The relays really build our team into what it is. The camaraderie there is huge. You can’t sit at a swimming meet and say you’re not swimming any relays. We urge everybody to swim in a relay and then suddenly you’re part of a team.”
That camaraderie extends outside the pool as well.
”After a meet, we’ll make an effort to go out as a group for lunch or when we do practice together we’ll go out and have a pitcher of beer. That’s the social part. The social stuff is very important.”
Hafdahl says anyone looking to swim over the age of 18 should consider the Nort’landers.
“Some people who have swum in high school, they got their butts busted by the sport and they got burnt out. They just don’t want to come back to it. Swimmers are very competitive and some might be afraid to be competitive again.
“But we’re not competitive. It’s about participation and being a part of a lifetime sport. Calling it a lifetime sport is an old cliché, but it’s true. All of us here just want to have a good swim. I wish more people would join us. We stop and laugh about how many people have come and gone over the years. If we had them all here, we’d clobber the other clubs at the state meet. But we’re just regular people trying to stay in shape and keep doing the sport we love.”
