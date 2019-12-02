Editor’s note: This story was completed prior to the finish of the Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Monday Night Football game.
Another week of the Mesabi Daily News Pigskin Pick ‘ems means another week of frontrunner John Rinne enjoying his time in the spotlight.
However, that lead may not last for long according to MDN Sports Editor Jim Romsaas.
Jim Romsaas (8-1 last week, 85-44 overall) has leapfrogged his son, Mesabi Daily News Sports Writer Ben Romsaas (5-4, 83-46) for second place and now has his sights set on the golf pro Rinne (7-2, 89-40).
Rinne, however, doesn’t seem to be too concerned about the pair of sports writers in his rear-view mirror.
“It’s nice to see the old man Romsaas catch his son.” Rinne said. “I wanna hear what the father/son winner gets considering they are playing for second place always.”
The elder Romsaas instead channeled his inner Kevin Garnett when talking about the current leader.
“I’m coming, I’m coming,” is all Romsaas had to say on the matter this week.
Gilbert Police Officer Chelsea Trucano finished the week 6-3 and now finds herself in a tie for third place with the younger Romsaas. Tied for fifth is Giants Ridge Director of Golf Jon Kendall (8-1) and Virginia High School Athletic Trainer Brad Kern (5-4) with both sitting at 82-47 overall.
Mountain Iron City Administrator Craig Wainio went 6-3 and sits in seventh at 81-48 and Mesabi Range College Assistant Football Coach Montana Coates had another middling week at 5-4 to sit in last place with an overall record of 75-54.
Filled with regrets, Kendall could only be mad at himself for not keying in on a few of last week’s upsets.
“I am left regretting not going with my heart,” Kendall said. “I should’ve picked the hated Cowboys and Alabama to lose this past week.”
Running out of people to punch down on, Wainio has resorted to going after Coates after the two have decided to remain in the basement of the standings.
“You would have thought it was Easter instead of Thanksgiving with the egg that the Gophers laid on Saturday,” Wainio said. “Almost as big of an egg as Montana lays week in and week out.
Ahead of the Vikings and Seahawks Monday night game, Wainio expects Kern and Trucano to drop a game after sticking with the Vikings against a solid Seahawks team.
“Monday nights game will have some effect on my place in the standings, with Trucano and Kern picking the Vikings and everyone else on the Seahawks. If the Vikings lay an egg, as they usually do on the big stage, national game, on the road and outdoors, then Trucano and Kern need to move over to the slow lane because you are about to get passed.”
Wainio’s trash talk has proven too much for King Rinne, as he decided to take a shot or two at the local city official.
“Nice, fun weekend of football and we don’t have to listen to Mr. Perfect (Wainio) talk about how lucky he got last week,” Rinne said. “Are you still losing to a girl, Craig? Good thing the Facebook Queen isn’t in it again or she’d be beating you too!”
Pickers this week will get a slew of college football conference championship games to pick from including the Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and American Championships. The American Athletic Conference Championship is a rematch of a game from last week, with Cincinnati taking on Memphis for the second week in a row. The Tigers bested the Bearcats on Friday, 34-24 and will lock horns again on Saturday for the conference title.
On the pro side, the Vikings look to defend home field against the Lions, the Ravens travel to Buffalo for a game with the Bills, the 49ers take on the NFC South leading Saints, the Raiders will host the Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Foxborough to take on the Patriots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.