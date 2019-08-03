Action for nuisance bears should be taken now

It would seem we are living in the year of the bear – at least in northern Minnesota – and particularly in my back yard.
I live in town so the sight of a bear playing with the swings on my kids set at dusk is kind of rare and pretty neat to be honest.
The sight of my garbage spread out across the yard – not so cool.
This particular bear has been roaming the neighborhood since spring or at least I think it’s this particular bear. One of my neighbors said the little guy I saw the other night pales in comparison to the big boy that broke his six-foot fence and left paw prints on his window earlier this year.
That one, he says, looked to weigh in the 400-pound range (how he came by that figure I don’t know but everything looks bigger and scarier in the dark so I’m going to run with that estimation).
The little one that was sprinting between my house and the neighboring yards around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday looked a tad bit smaller.
Well, a lot smaller actually. Almost cute and cuddly.
Still, I wasn’t about to go outside with the scale.
Even if I wanted to that guy (or gal) wanted nothing to do with me or any human.
When one of my neighbors put a spot light on it as it was headed toward my other neighbor’s bird feeder, the bear took off for the woods behind our place.
Of course, we aren’t the only ones dealing with bears roaming around residential yards this year. The residents of Mountain Iron have been dealing with a bunch of visits.
At a Mountain Iron City Council meeting in June, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department official told residents their city is “only surpassed by Ely” in the number of bear reports this summer.
And speaking of Ely, it was a bit jarring to read about the 16-year-old girl who was bitten by a bear while jogging on a narrow, heavily forested path between cabins near White Iron Lake July 22.
According to the DNR, she received wounds to her thigh and went to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.
“She didn’t see the bear until it started running at her from behind,” said Dan Stark, a large carnivore specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “It bit her in the leg, but she was able to pull away from it. She continued to run to try to get away from it, and then it stopped when she reached kind of an opening.”
That same evening, a DNR conservation officer found a bear at a garbage bin near the location of the attack. The bear reportedly showed no fear of people, and the DNR officer killed the animal, a 240-pound male.
According to media reports, the DNR said it has yet to definitively link the killed bear to the attack but is conducting DNA testing to confirm the animal was involved in the incident.
Those tests could take several weeks to complete.
The bear did not have rabies and did not appear to be undernourished.
A black bear attack is, of course, pretty rare.
While there are some 12,000 to 15,000 bears estimated to live in the state, the Ely incident was only the 15th recorded bear attack in state history.
But it is the second such attack since late 2017.
In December of that year two carpenters working on a cabin near Isabella had a run in with a black bear that should have been hibernating.
It attacked one of the men and when the second one attempted to help him, the bear bit him.
Apparently that same bear later attacked a 68-year-old man earlier in the day after he tried to save his dog from the animal.
In the case of the Ely teen, DNR officials are guessing the attack was a defensive reaction because of location based on the fact that the bear stopped chasing her once she ran faster to get away.
But Stark also cautioned that bears act a little more bold when they associate food with a humans – like, perhaps, when they find snacks in the garbage can or bird food in the back yard.
The advice they give for keeping bears away is simple – don’t leave garbage cans, bird feeders, and other attractants out.
While it might be upsetting to some people that they can’t feed their birds because of a bear, history has shown that if there is nothing for the bear to eat in your yard, it will eventually go away or at least visit someone else’s yard on the regular.
Another frustrating aspect for many who find a bear has taken up residency in their neighborhood is that the DNR won’t re-locate them.
They stopped moving them in the late 1990s when they figured out it was a waste of time and taxpayer money.
There are a couple of reasons for this: First, there is a pretty good chance the DNR will end up putting the bear in someone else’s back yard, and second, many times the bear will just come back home.
They will sometimes travel 40 or 50 miles to return to their territory and considering they can run up to 30 or 35 miles per hour, a bear removed in the morning could be back by lunch time.
The only way to rid yourself of them is to remove the stuff that attracts them.
Around here that is basically five items: Garbage, bird food, pet food, deer feed and barbecues.
The following are recommendations from the DNR to avoid nuisance bears during this time of year.
• Stop feeding birds. Don’t feed birds, deer, squirrels, wildlife during times when conditions are ripe for nuisance bears (i.e. early Spring and late Summer). It is very difficult to attract birds without attracting bears.
• Eliminate attractant(s). The best long-term solution to minimizing bear damage, nuisance activity and potentially harmful human-bear interactions is to eliminate attractants. Keep garbage cans and bags, pet food, and barbecue grills in a secure building or structure. Don’t put garbage out the night before pick-up. Feed pets in a bear-proof location. Put the grill back in storage after each use.
• Take corrective action. As soon as you see bears are coming around or experience damage, take action. Don’t assume it will happen only once. Secure the area each and every night.
• Don’t wait for bear problems to go away. Remove bear foods (attractants) now.
If you ignore the situation, you will train generation after generation of bears to check your area out whenever there is a food shortage. Bears have excellent memories for food sources.
• Work cooperatively with your neighbors. One neighbor can make life miserable for the entire neighborhood by not taking responsibility for preventing problems with bears.
For more information on bears and other nuisance animals, visit the DNR website at www.dnr.state.mn.us.
