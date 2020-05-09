Hegg, 16, doing what he loves ... after homework

By the time Carter Hegg hit Lake Vermilion Saturday morning for the 2020 walleye opener he had already been fishing for a month or so, landing a ton of hogs on the rivers and streams around Duluth and on the north shore in-between online classes.
Carter, a 16-year-old sophomore from Duluth East, and the grandson of Barb Hegg, an Associate Broker at Vermilion Land Office in Cook, said having the traditional school day replaced by virtual classrooms because of the arrival of COVID-19, has meant more time doing what he loves to do.
After his homework is done, of course.
“If anything it helped open it up to new possibilities,” Carter said.
While it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine many kids in Carter’s age group turned to video games and Netflix to pass the time since Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued his stay-at-home edict this spring that closed state schools, Carter himself woke up every day at 4:15 a.m. to fish the rivers around Duluth.
“During the weekdays I will try and get all of my homework done by Wednesday so I then will have the rest of the week to fish all day. On those days where I have homework to do, I still go out. I just have to be back home around 9:30 a.m. and then I’ll finish up a class or two and go back out around 2:30 pm until dark,” he said. “I’ve fished many streams already this year and have gone up the shore past Two Harbors many times. My favorite river so far this year would definitely be the Stewart River.”
Last week Carter said he was in the middle of the steelhead run, which is migratory rainbow trout from Lake Superior that run up the North Shore only in the spring to spawn.
“Whenever I am fishing the North Shore, I’m using an eight-weight fly rod. During the fall there is a salmon run on Lake Superior that my friends and I will go chase in the rivers. Once the run of steelhead is over which is usually mid-May, I will be up at my cabin on Lake Vermilion fishing for walleye, pike, and smallmouth bass,” he added.
You would think anyone who fishes as much as Carter wouldn’t have time to do anything else, but the reality is quite the opposite – he is a member of the Duluth East varsity alpine team and competed in sections this past season. He also competes with Team Duluth Alpine Racing Team and travels the country racing against some of the best skiers his age.
During the summer he will travel to Mt. Hood camp in Oregon to Ski there for a week with other coaches.
But even when he is on the slopes Carter still has fishing on his mind.
“If you can’t find me out on the hill then I’ll definitely be on the water. Even when I go somewhere new, I will always bring a fishing rod with just in case there is a possibility of fishing nearby,” he said.
What’s particularly interesting about Carter and his story is that while the nationwide trend has been less youth involved in the outdoors, he is always looking for new ways to get outside and on the lakes and rivers and has even influenced his family to get more involved in the sport.
“Fishing has not been a family tradition. Our family has always been a part of the outdoors, rock climbing, hiking, skiing, biking, sailing and other outdoor activities,” said Barb Hegg. “At three years old we gave Carter a kid’s fishing rod and from that time, he’s learned on his own. Now he’s the one that takes us fishing and sets up our rods. Carter does his own research and has become very knowledgeable about the sport.”
That rod really did set things in motion.
“I’ve been into fishing since I was a young boy,” Carter said. “I vividly remember catching my first fish. It was off of the dock of our cabin and I had a red/yellow Lightning McQueen rod. Ever since then I’ve always wanted to do it.”
Carter said he was born in Michigan, but his family moved a lot. One thing that stayed constant, however, was the fishing.
When he was seven, they moved to The Outer Banks of North Carolina and got his first taste of a bigger, more aggressive species of fish.
“That’s when I caught my first shark,” he said.
When he was 14, the family relocated to Glenwood Spring, Colo.
“We lived on the Roaring Fork River. There I was introduced to a new type of fishing - fly Fishing. I bought my first fly rod on the second day of being there and fished every day after that,” Carter said. “I was so intrigued by the new way of fishing. It seemed like it was more of an art than anything else.”
It only took him a week to catch his first trout on the fly rod and then he was hooked.
“I am very lucky to have parents and grandparents that support me with fishing. Fishing can get quite expensive and I realized that when I got my first job last year and started paying for my own things,” he said. “I have multiple rods for all the different fishing seasons and specialized clothes as well, and this year bought a pop-up shelter that I can take with me anywhere for ice fishing supplies.”
The most enjoyable thing about fishing, he said, is the satisfaction of catching a big fish or going after those super hard ones.
He caught his biggest northern pike two summers ago, a 43-inch beast. He landed his personal best walleye when he was 12 – a whopping 32 3/4 -inch beauty.
So far this year, his biggest fish was a 27-inch steelhead.
Carter said earlier this week that he would be fishing the walleye opener on Lake Vermilion, adding that he has “a couple spring walleye spots” on the Cook side of the lake.
And while fishing the opener hasn’t been an annual family tradition up until recently, he said he and his grandpa are doing their best to make it one.
“The fishing (on Lake Vermilion) has always been incredible in the early parts of the season in my experience. They are super aggressive and almost anything you put down will get hit. This is the time of the year where you can get some huge fish and they are easier to find,” Carter added. “My grandpa (pops) and I are the ones to do the fishing, and at the end of opener we get the family together for a fish fry.”
As for the rest of the open water season this year and into the future, Carter has lofty goals: To catch at least five Minnesota master angler fish.
“I’ve got my 15 in crappie and now it’s on to the next,” he said.
And before he graduates from high school, Carter hopes to travel to Alaska to drop a line or two in the lakes there.
“We are very proud of Carter, his independence, willingness to try new things, and his love of the outdoors. The outdoors offers many alternatives other than video games and social networking to kids,” Barb Hegg said. “It teaches independence, responsibility, and respect for our environment. It is so satisfying for us to see Carter’s patience and then his smile when he lands a fish.”
She added that fishing and hunting are lifelong sports that can be enjoyed alone or with others, and that both of her sons, Jason Hegg (Carter’s dad and a Cook High School graduate currently working as an engineer at Cirrus), and AJ Hegg (a critical care doctor at Essentia in Duluth), moved back to Minnesota to give their children the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors as they did growing up.
“More teenagers and younger People should pick up fishing,” Carter added. “It can be super peaceful and relaxing while also having those times where it can be super chaotic.”
