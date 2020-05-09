Hitting the open water

TOWER — Saturday’s fishing opener was a homecoming of sorts for Dan Hannula.
The 54-year-old from Grand Rapids was at the HooDoo Point landing on Lake Vermilion ready to try his luck on the waters he is very familiar with.
“I grew up on this lake. My grandfather (Joel Leino) was on this lake. I’ve been fishing this lake since I was 6 years old. There are lots of generations and lots of relatives from around here that still live up here. It feels like coming home almost.’’
Why did he and his daughters Dani and Kailee return for the 2020 opener?
“We grew up fishing on this lake,’’ said Hannula, who is originally from Eveleth. “It’s kind of a tradition. I haven’t’ been back for about 7-8 years. I kind of got a wild hair and said let’s try the old lake again.’’
Hannula was heading to Pike Bay, where the walleye go back to spawn each spring. “I kind of feel like a walleye in Pike Bay, I’m coming back to my old spots.’’
The family was also hoping to create some special bonds on Saturday.
“The older you get, the less it’s about yourself catching fish. It’s more about the kids and hoping they have some memories to look back on,’’ he added.
With concerns recently regarding the coronavirus, Hannula said they were prepared. “We brought our hand sanitizer. We’re hoping that kills the walleye guts later. If we can bring back a couple that would be nice.’’
The Hannulas arrived after noon and got to enjoy temperatures around 50 with light winds.
Nate Hochule of West St. Paul and two of his friends got on the lake around 5:30 a.m. when temperatures were around 28 with “ice forming at the end of the lines from jigging in the water.’’
After about 7 1/2 hours of fishing, the trio returned for lunch with a total of three walleyes in hand.
Hochule said the water was too cold in Pike Bay for a good fish bite. He said the water temperature was only 48 degrees, which was 10 degrees colder than normal.
Despite COVID-19 concerns, “everyone was patient’’ on the landing to allow for social distancing. That was a good sign, he said, even with a busier day of traffic in the parking lot.
Regarding social distancing, Joe Elliott of the St. Louis County Soil and Water Conservation District didn’t think anglers were necessarily staying six feet apart or putting on masks. While doing his job of inspecting boats for invasive species, he said he made a point to wear a mask and maintaining his social distancing.
Matt Kesanen of Virginia and his brother Josh had some good success on Vermilion after going out at 7:30 a.m. and coming back about five hours later.
“We ended up with a few keepers. I think we caught maybe six walleyes total. Nothing too special, but a couple to bring home at least.’’
He thought the fishing was about average compared to other years.
“We usually end up bringing a few home every time it seems like,’’ Kesanen said. “Neither of us got skunked so that was a positive.’’
Any concerns he had about the coronavirus were not that great when the outing was complete.
“I don’t know what to believe with that these days. There’s so much stuff that’s coming out. I’m out here with my brother so I’m not too concerned about it.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.