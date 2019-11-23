Snowshoeing a viable outdoor winter activity

Years ago I wrote a column poking fun at a number of sports, hobbies and past times those who love the outdoors like to do that weren’t in line with my way of thinking.
One of those things was snowshoeing.
At the time I think I wrote something about not understanding why anyone would want to leave their warm house and wander around the woods or trails in the cold and snow wearing giant wooden planks on their feet.
But we live and learn and since then I’ve come to understand the awesomeness of the woods in the winter via my family’s obsession with snowmobiling and now, I think I’m ready to go exploring a little off the beaten path December through March.
One of the few ways to really do that without a machine when the snow gets knee deep is to invest in a pair of snowshoes.
So I’ve started my search for the perfect set up and I have to say, it’s a little overwhelming. There are a lot of options out there and we’ve come a long way from something you would imagine Grizzly Adams would be wearing or the giant pair I have hanging in my garage.
They are like four feet long and made out of some kind of wood with leather straps to hold down boots. Not very inviting and not exactly the epitome of efficiency.
So where do I start with all the modern choices out there and how did we get here?
Snowshoeing – which was initially a necessary mode of winter transportation (particularly for trappers in our neck of the woods) when the contraptions were first created - has apparently evolved into a popular recreational activity.
So popular, in fact, that our area’s number one winter recreation hot spot Giants Ridge actually features five snowshoe type trails covering 4.8 kilometers (just under three miles for those of us who don’t speak fluid skiing) that wrap around Wynne Lake and wander through the Superior National Forest (see map with this story).
The resort also offers snowshoe rentals and trail passes, so that’s one way to get introduced to the sport. But I’m not looking to hang with the crowds. I’m thinking more about scouting opportunities and just some regular exercise.
According to a blog at REI, a super popular outdoors type store, if a person plans to venture off easy trails, they need to learn how to go up and down hills, traverse slopes, use your poles, how to get up after you fall in deep snow.
Taking a class or going on a tour is a great way to learn these concepts but I like to do things the hard way, so I’ll probably just jump in (besides I have the internet to teach me).
Some basics for first-time snowshoeing include: Getting snowshoes that are right for your weight, the terrain and the snow conditions; wearing warm, waterproof boots; dressing in layers with clothing that can handle cold, wet conditions; and bringing adjustable poles with snow baskets (optional but recommended).
According to REI, if you’re just getting into snowshoeing, renting gear (as I stated above) is a great way to get started. The rental shop will set you up with snowshoes suitable to your weight and the conditions where you’ll be snowshoeing.
Here are some tips from various internet sources:
•Entry-level shoes: If you’re buying your first snowshoes, flat terrain snowshoes are a great first choice. These are entry-level models that also offer good value. They’re designed for easy walking on flat to rolling terrain and are ideal for beginners or families.
•Ratings: Make sure you check the maximum recommended load for your snowshoes (your weight plus the weight of your pack filled with gear should not exceed the recommended load) and take into consideration the type of snow you’ll be travelling on (powder snow requires snowshoes with a larger surface area to keep you floating on top of the snow).
•Boots: Snowshoes adjust to fit pretty much any type of boot or shoe so the main concern should be wearing something that keeps your feet comfortably warm and dry. Insulated, waterproof winter boots with thick soles and rubber or leather uppers are ideal. You’re also going to want some socks that wick sweat, and you should probably carry a spare pair.
•Dress in (non-cotton) layers: As always when exercising outdoors, dress in layers so you can adjust your clothing to suit your activity level and the weather. Avoid cotton because it can get soaked and chill you, and instead choose synthetics or wool styles because they wick moisture and retain warmth even when wet. Note: Cross-country ski clothing is designed for aerobic winter activity and can-do double-duty as snowshoe clothing.
•Base layer: Choose a lightweight or midweight base layer based on the temperature forecast and your activity level. A zippered top lets you vent as you heat up and zip up for warmth during rest stops.
•Mid layer: Soft-shell jackets and pants make good insulating mid-layers because they retain heat when wet, move freely and breathe as you exercise. Polyester fleece mid-layers can also work in a pinch.
•Outer layer: For your outer layer, choose a waterproof, breathable shell jacket and pants to help keep you dry, and fend off wind. Pit zips are a good idea for added ventilation because you’ll be working up a sweat and you don’t want to overheat.
•Hat and gloves/mittens: Keep your head and hands covered to prevent loss of body heat and to protect from sunburn. A wool or synthetic hat, headband or balaclava retains heat during cold, blustery days; a wide-brimmed hat or a ball cap can shade your eyes on sunny days. Waterproof ski gloves or mittens are a must to keep your hands dry and warm. You can also combine waterproof/breathable shells with wool liners or light fleece gloves. In milder conditions, glove liners may be all you need, but have a backup waterproof pair with you, just in case.
•Sunglasses and sunscreen will protect you from UV rays, which are more intense when reflected off of snow, and can cause both sunburns and snow blindness.
•Gaiters keep snow out of your boots. For deep powder, you need a high style with waterproof/breathable fabric.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.