In a week filled with stellar records by most of the Pick ‘ems panel, a 7-3 week by leader John Rinne has opened the door for a few prognosticators ready to jump at the opportunity.
The Eveleth golf pro (43-17 overall) holds a slim one game lead over Gilbert police officer Chelsea Trucano (8-2 last week, 42-18 overall) and a 9-1 week by Virginia High School athletic trainer Brad Kern has thrown him into the mix as well, sitting at 40-20 overall.
Three other pickers etched 8-2 marks on the week, another sat at 7-3 and one came through with a 5-5 record.
Four prognosticators now sit at 37-23 overall for a tie for fourth place. Those pickers include Giants Ridge director of golf John Kendall, Mountain iron city administrator Craig Wainio, MDN sports editor Jim Romsaas and MDN sports writer Ben Romsaas. Back in last is Mesabi Range assistant football coach Montana Coates with a record of 34-26.
While sending out this week’s games to the panel, sports editor Jim Romsaas took a shot at Rinne for his lackluster week.
“Don’t tell Rinne, but it’s time for him to come crumbling down!” Romsaas said. “Deer stand picks aren’t all that they’re cracked up to be!”
Rinne then threatened to do his picks from the outhouse and, after this past week, he may need to try something new.
“Just to keep it a nice, friendly and close competition, I got a few wrong,” Rinne said. “I’d like to hang back and draft behind Chelsea so I can zoom past her going 56 on the last corner.”
Posting the best record of the week, Kern was certainly pleased with himself but had to give himself some flack on his one wrong call.
“What a week that turned out to be for me!” Kern said. “I am disappointed that I changed my Panthers pick to the Bucs at the last minute. However, I’ll take the 9-1 record for the week and hopefully I can keep chipping away at this lead John and Trucano have over me. I have to say that I feel quite proud being the only person to select the Niners for their dominating win over the Rams!”
Kern hopes to play it smooth this coming week but also wants to strike while the iron is hot.
“I like where I’m at with the standings. Hopefully Rinne will over-think his picks for the week with all the time he had over the weekend. As for Trucano, I’m quite comfortable tailing right behind. It’s never good to have the officer tailing you.”
Representing part of the middle of the pack, Wainio said he was pleased after the college scores came in Saturday, but a less than stellar pro day put him at 7-3 for the week.
“I thought I was doing pretty good heading into Sunday,” Wainio said. “Outside of one knucklehead picking Nebraska, everyone else was sitting pretty. The good news is I didn’t lose any ground to Rinne as he was busy posting deer pictures all over Facebook. He is getting as bad as the Facebook Queen.
“Picking both Minnesota teams this week is a tough call because one of them is going to lay an egg sooner or later.”
Looking at this week’s slate of games, nearly everyone is all-in on the Vikings except for the aforementioned knucklehead Wainio spoke of. The Texans are the popular pick against the Colts, the panel is split on the Saints and the Bears and the majority went with the Seahawks over the Ravens and the Cowboys over the Eagles.
On the college side, Minnesota and Utah are consensus picks, the crew can’t decide between Maryland and Indiana but people seem to be tilting towards Penn State over Michigan and Oregon over Washington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.