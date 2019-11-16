Top lifters compete at Gordy Oie bench press competition

The 15th Annual Gordy Oie Raw Bench Press competition was held on Oct. 19th at the Mesabi Range College in Virginia. This year’s event highlighted both local and visiting lifters from the Twin Cities, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.
Ben Houghton from Virginia took home the Best Lifter Male award with a lift of 480 pounds and the first place trophy in the Men’s Open 275 division.
In the Women’s Division Shelly Balcer from Superior took home the Best Lifter Female award with a lift of 165 pounds. Balcer also won the Women’s Open 145 division.
Special thanks to the sponsors and meet directors John Tini, Chad and Michelle Lexvold; judges Matt Lampi, Tim Strasser, and Charlene Rowecamp, and David Dallmann; spotters and loaders were Chad Lexvold, Tim Strasser and Roger Gehrt; music by Sarah Simek; announcer Michelle Lexvold; statisticians Sierra Wettering and Paul Tini; expediters Dave Lind, and Sarah Simek; photography Pamela Wettering.
