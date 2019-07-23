MOUNTAIN IRON — With a 10-year long history, the Greg Peterson Memorial Wood Bat Softball Tournament has no plans of taking the year off.
Normally a part of Mountain Iron’s Merritt Days festivities, tournament organizers knew pretty quickly they were still going to hold their contest even though there would be no Merritt Days in 2019.
Tournament organizer Jeff Peterson said he wouldn’t let the lack of Merritt Days get in the way for something that many people love to put on.
“I didn’t want to let any of the politics get in the way of other people’s enjoyment,” Peterson said Tuesday in a phone interview. The tournament, planned for Aug. 10, brings together people from all around the state and even outside of Minnesota, according to Peterson.
“It’s a fun weekend and people are traveling from the cities and even other states to get here. Other things are still going on like the bean bag tournament so we decided pretty quickly that we were going to put on the wood bat tournament. It’s just going to keep going.”
The tournament originally started as a means to continue playing the game of softball while finding a way to move from the high number of home runs hit using an aluminum bat.
“Aluminum bat softball was getting so home run oriented,” Peterson said. “So we decided let’s try out wood bats so the ball stays in play. It was kind of more of a fun thing to do so we thought we’d just give it a try.”
The first wood bat tournament saw eight teams compete. In any given year, anywhere from six to 12 sign up to play.
“People really do enjoy it. It’s nice to kind of play it old school style.”
The tournament was originally the idea of Greg Peterson, owner of BG’s Bar and Grill in Mountain Iron. After Peterson’s death due to cancer in the spring of 2016, the tournament took on his name as a way to remember him.
“It was his idea to start it,” Jeff Peterson said. “I was a little skeptical of course because the men’s softball was kind of dying up here and there just aren’t as many tournaments anymore. But he went strong with it. After he passed, we just thought it would be great to keep it going in his name.”
As the day of the tournament approaches, Peterson says those that typically work it are getting pretty excited for their yearly dose of wood bat softball.
“We have our two umps that work every game Jimmy Laine and Kurt Koski and we have our two ladies in the concession stand Jolene Jamnick and Tracy Eilola. Those guys are there every year and always help make the tournament what it is.”
This year’s tournament looks to have somewhere between eight and 10 teams, but Peterson says teams are still welcomed to sign up.
“We can support 16 teams so get a hold of us or come into BG’s to sign up.”
Along with the concessions at the game, teams can head to BG’s between games for some good food. All in all, Peterson expects a good time to be had by all.
“It should be fun this year, it’s always a good time.”
Any teams still interested in signing up for the tournament can do so by stopping in at BG’s or calling BG’s at 218-741-0512. Those interested can also call Jimmy Laine at 218-290-8019.
