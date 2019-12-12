Teck seeking state’s permission to explore minerals near Babbitt

IRON RANGE — Teck American Incorporated is asking the state of Minnesota for permission to do more exploratory and environmental drilling near Babbitt, a sign of increasing interest in that portion of the Duluth Complex mineral deposit.
Teck has drilled intermittently in the area since 2007, but the November drilling request is its first new activity here in more than five years. Teck’s mineral leases are near the land set for the proposed PolyMet mining project and Encampment Minerals exploration. All are in the copper, nickel and precious metals-rich deposit near Babbitt, Ely and Hoyt Lakes in the northeastern part of St. Louis County.
A spokesperson for Teck said in an email Tuesday that the company is doing planning and preliminary work on the site, but did not specify any future plans for the minerals. Teck American is a Washington state-based subsidiary of Canada’s Teck Resources.
“Over the past year the project team at Mesaba, a copper-nickel-platinum group metals-cobalt deposit, has completed a range of planning activities, preliminary development and environmental studies, and mineral resource estimate work,” said Teck spokesperson Chris Stannell. “Currently, the Mesaba team is focused on additional early works, including scoping studies supported by field programs, road improvement work at site, as well as social and environmental baseline work.”
A resource statement presented to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in April shed some light on the company’s Mesaba deposit, showing 200 metric tons of measured resources — almost 1,300 indicated and 1,400 inferred resources. Teck called the deposit report “substantial” in tonnes and grade.
Teck isn’t the only company currently exploring the Duluth Complex mineral deposit.
Encampment Minerals has been approved by the DNR for four exploratory drilling requests since 2017, most recently in August in an area northeast of Babbitt in Lake County. Encampment could not be reached for comment on its plans.
The Duluth Complex contains one of the world’s largest known undeveloped supplies of copper, nickel and platinum group metals (PGMs). In the U.S., it accounts for the second-largest supply of copper, third-largest supply of nickel and second-largest supply of PGMs.
For companies like Teck, Encampment Minerals, PolyMet and Twin Metals — all of which are involved to different extents within the complex — it represents an opportunity to fill a growing demand of PGMs for cell phones, electric vehicles and defense technologies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.