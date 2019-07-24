EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert School Board met Tuesday in front of a standing room only crowd, where it moved to delay votes on the consolidation resolution and joint powers agreement with the Virginia School District.
E-G Superintendent Jeff Carey presented the resolution to being filing consolidation paperwork with the state of Minnesota as a step to begin the process of creating one district with Virginia.
“This is by no means the final decision,” he said explaining that this will begin the process of making a lot of decisions of which the board will be part.”
The item was put on the school board’s agenda following the joint board meeting on July 18, when directors argued over whether the final — and far off — decision on consolidation should be made by the boards or the voters.
“I don’t feel like this needs to happen tonight. I feel like we should have more conversations about it,” said Director Brandi Lautigar of the vote on the consolidation resolution. She mentioned the number of emails and calls she has recently received from area residents. It appeared that multiple board members have received public feedback. “I’m feeling pressured to make a vote on that tonight and I don’t feel ready to make a vote. Some of the things you said we will be deciding down the road, I would like to have a better idea on what those things are.”
Lautigar stated she is in full support of consolidation. Director Kelly Sather agreed stating, “I am in support of consolidation, sooner rather than later.”
Where Sather believed consolidation should be voted on by the citizens, Lautigar said she was not positive on the best route. Either this decision can be made by the electorate or the elected board.
Stating his opinion as being “100 percent behind consolidation,” Director Matt Sjoberg was also unclear on who should decide.
Board Chair Bill Addy said he also has heard from concerned citizens stating, “All of the emails that I have received seem to have nothing to do with the future of education. It had all to do with colors and names and buildings.”
Sather recalled a conversation with one citizen who told her, “Remember, the process is just as important as the outcome.” Sather said she supports a public vote. “I don’t know why we would skip the process part.”
Addy made the argument that he is concerned that if consolidation goes to a public vote, “It will bring out the ugliness in the community out all over again.”
Director Pollyann Sorcan made a motion to postpone the vote on approving the resolution for consolidation with Virginia school for further discussion. This was seconded by Director Tom Gentilini.
The motion passed with a 6-1 vote. No voting member was Addy.
A working session is being scheduled for the board to meet with the district’s attorney in order to fully discuss the resolution.
The approval of the joint powers agreement with Virginia schools, was also motioned by Sorcan and seconded by Gentilini to be postponed until further discussion can take place. It passed unanimously.
The Virginia School Board has scheduled a special meeting Monday to consider the joint powers agreement and consolidation resolution. It will take place at 5 p.m. in the boardroom, Roosevelt 104.
Public Comment
Following new business, there was a time for public comment of which many audience members took advantage of to air their thoughts on consolidation and the collaborative schools.
“I’m not sure what this project can be like without consolidation,” said Elisa Boe.
Of general concern was the timeline of the consolidation. Many audience members were under the impression that consolidation wouldn’t happen until the new academy was built, but as Carey pointed out, “This needs to happen sooner rather than later as there are mass amounts of systems that will be brought together.”
Examples of these systems would include the different teacher contracts, office staff and bookkeeping.
“There is a ton of work combining the two school districts,” explained Carey later in the meeting. “We don’t want to start that process the minute the students walk in the door.”
One audience member in particular was concerned that with consolidation happening in 2020 versus 2023, students would lose their school identity before the academy opened.
“It’s about the kids,” said Laurel Roan. “Can’t they just stay who they are? I’m feeling bad for the 10th and 11th graders who might not graduate as Golden Bears.”
“Consolidation doesn’t mean you lose your identity at all,” countered Sjoberg a few minutes later. At the conclusion of the meeting he added, “I look forward to the process and what comes of it.”
Another area of concern involved the lack of communication by the school district with accurate information. Since the referendum vote, the districts have not been advertising as much making the process less visible to the public. This has lead to many rumors and misinformation being spread.
“I think the issue might be defining consolidation,” Sather said of the public’s understanding of the topic. “There is a lot more that goes into consolidation than just combining the student body.”
Sather said she has heard a lot of misinformation, rumors and fear mongering. “If you hear that, it needs to be challenged and stopped in this community,” she stated, “because that is the problem.”
‘The cost of doing business’
Of special note were remarks made by E-G parent and area business owner Michele Woods. She brought forward the issue of ordering new uniforms for the girls hockey teams. She stated that, following the chain of command, the purchase of the uniforms were requested and the response back from Carey said that they were no longer ordering black and gold gear.
“This is an inherent cost,” said Woods explaining that the purchase was budgeted and the teams were in dire need of new jerseys.
“One story that really struck me was when you told me of one girl who had to have her jersey cut off by paramedics,” Sather said of their previous conversation. “Then, the jersey was sewn back together because they didn’t have enough spares.”
The current uniforms were said to have been purchased in 2006. Last year, when the uniform purchase was budgeted, there was a coaching change which led to it being too late to order uniforms before the season started.
“This is the cost of doing business,” Addy said.
It was agreed that this was an expected cost associated with the consolidation effort and Carey will be directing his office to order the uniforms.
Virginia School Board
In attendance at Tuesday's meeting was Virginia School Board Chair Murray Anderson and Director Tim Riordan. During public comment, Anderson addressed Addy and reminded him that they presented consolidation, together, at a joint board meeting earlier this year.
“Just like our country, everyone is kicking the can down the road,” Riordan said after the meeting. “I am glad the E-G board is opening up to get more information so the board can decide which way to go.”
Neither Anderson nor Riordan were impressed with E-G’s decision to postpone the vote on consolidation.
“We were elected,” stated Anderson. “We make the choice. We want to make sure we all have the correct information on the process.”
Riordan concluded with saying that Minnesota School Board Association reviewed the process and said it was within the boards’ rights to vote on consolidation.
“If E-G walks through this process, everyone will make the right decision,” Riordan concluded.
